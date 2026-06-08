Live Whole Health #321: Five ways to boost your wellness

Small daily rituals, big results for your mind and body

Wellness doesn’t have to mean big changes or expensive programs. For Veterans and their caregivers, some of the most effective habits are also the simplest. Small, daily acts of self-care can add up to real results. Whether you’re managing a health condition, supporting a loved one or just looking to feel more like yourself, these five habits are a great place to start.

Make sleep a priority

Sleep is one of the most powerful wellness tools you have. Getting seven to nine hours of quality rest each night supports memory, mood, immune health and pain management. If a busy mind keeps you up at night, Whole Health offers guided sleep tools and resources to help. You can also try the “Brain Break: Relaxing into a Deep Sleep” video featured below. In it, mindfulness coach John Macaskill walks you through a gentle meditation designed to quiet racing thoughts and ease your body into restful sleep. Whether you’re settling in for the night or trying to fall back asleep after waking up, give this video a try.

Give yourself time for a healthy breakfast

Before the day takes over, give your body the fuel it needs. A simple breakfast—oatmeal with fruit, eggs, or yogurt with nuts—helps stabilize blood sugar, sharpen focus and reduce cravings later on. For Veterans managing conditions like diabetes or heart disease, starting the morning with good nutrition can make a meaningful difference in how the rest of the day feels. Your VA care team or dietitian can help you build a morning meal plan that fits your health goals and lifestyle. Check out some of these healthy breakfast recipes.

Get outside in the fresh air

Spending time outdoors is one of the simplest wellness boosts available, and it’s free. Even a short walk, time in the backyard or a few minutes outside can lower stress hormones, lift your mood,and help your body absorb the vitamin D it needs. For Veterans navigating PTSD, anxiety or depression, time outdoors has been shown to reduce tension and increase feelings of calm. VA Recreation Therapy and Whole Health services often incorporate outdoor activity into personalized care plans. Talk to your VA healthcare team about adding it to your care.

Stretch, do yoga or practice breathing exercises each evening

How you end your day shapes how well you sleep and how you feel the next morning. Spending just 10 to 15 minutes on gentle stretching, a few yoga poses,or slow, deep-breathing exercises signals to your nervous system that it’s time to wind down. For Veterans dealing with chronic pain, muscle tension or high stress, this kind of evening routine can help ease discomfort and improve sleep quality over time. No gym membership or special equipment required. Just a quiet space and a little intention.

Treat yourself to a long, hot bath

It might feel like a luxury, but a warm bath is genuinely good for you. Research shows it can lower blood pressure, ease sore muscles, reduce anxiety and help prepare your body for deeper sleep. For caregivers, especially, a bath can create a meaningful boundary between the demands of the day and the rest you’ve earned. Add Epsom salts for extra muscle relief, dim the lights,and pair it with the “Brain Break” meditation above for a complete wind-down ritual.

A note for caregivers

These habits matter for caregivers just as much as they do for Veterans. Taking care of yourself isn’t selfish—it’s what makes sustained, compassionate caregiving possible. VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers offers dedicated support and services to help caregivers protect their own health while caring for a Veteran they love.

Your wellness matters, and VA is here to help you protect it—one small habit at a time.