Know Before You Give: Watch out for charity scams seeking to profit from Longview paper mill disaster

As Washingtonians look for ways to help those affected by the Nippon Dynawave paper mill disaster in Longview, the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division is warning residents to be on the lookout for fraudulent charity solicitations.

Attorney General Nick Brown asks Washingtonians to report any suspicious solicitations to his office.

“Our thoughts are with the survivors and families of those killed or missing in the Longview disaster, and such a disaster makes us want to help however we can,” Brown said. “If you are looking to donate to Longview families, please give thoughtfully and look out for potential scams or fraudulent solicitations. If you see a charity solicitation that looks suspicious, please file a complaint with our office.”

Anyone who believes they have detected or been the victim of a charity scam can submit a complaint to the Attorney General’s Office online.

Donors can help protect themselves from scams by slowing down and researching any charities they want to support. For instance, donors should pause and consider whether an advertised charity has an actual history of providing the type of work needed in response to a disaster.

You can take additional steps to protect yourself from scams by doing the following:

Research the charity before giving. Ensure the charity is registered with the Washington Secretary of State at www.sos.wa.gov/charities. If the charity is registered, you can review a summary of its financial records and tax status. You can also check the charity’s rating on Charity Navigator at www.charitynavigator.org, Guidestar’s Nonprofit Directory at www.guidestar.org or use the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search tool, located here, to verify the entity’s status.

Ensure the charity is registered with the Washington Secretary of State at www.sos.wa.gov/charities. If the charity is registered, you can review a summary of its financial records and tax status. You can also check the charity’s rating on Charity Navigator at www.charitynavigator.org, Guidestar’s Nonprofit Directory at www.guidestar.org or use the IRS’s Tax Exempt Organization Search tool, located here, to verify the entity’s status. Don’t give in to high-pressure tactics . If someone is demanding immediate payment or sensitive personal information, it’s likely a scam.

. If someone is demanding immediate payment or sensitive personal information, it’s likely a scam. Report unwanted robocalls and robotexts. Generally, unsolicited robocalls and robotexts are illegal. Recipients of those calls and texts can report them using the Attorney General’s Telephone Scam Reporting Form, located here.

Generally, unsolicited robocalls and robotexts are illegal. Recipients of those calls and texts can report them using the Attorney General’s Telephone Scam Reporting Form, located here. Watch out for imposters. Fraudulent organizations may use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations to mislead donors. Look out for fraudulent websites that have a slightly different web address than that of a legitimate charitable organization.

Fraudulent organizations may use names that closely resemble those of well-established charitable organizations to mislead donors. Look out for fraudulent websites that have a slightly different web address than that of a legitimate charitable organization. Use caution with QR codes. QR codes are a quick way to visit a pre-determined website or app, but scammers can use them to link you to either fake fundraisers or malicious websites. Only scan QR codes from trusted sources or known senders. Always verify the URL displayed on your screen before clicking on it and make sure it starts with https.

The AG’s office is also aware of several crowdfunding fundraisers related to the disaster. Here are some tips related to crowdfunding appeals:

When giving via crowdfunding websites, remember that donations go to the fundraiser’s organizer first. The organizer controls the funds and determines when and who will receive them.

The organizer controls the funds and determines when and who will receive them. Donations to individuals are not regulated like charities. The organizers usually don’t register with the Secretary of State or report the amount they raised or how they spent it. Additionally, donations to individuals are not tax deductible.

The organizers usually don’t register with the Secretary of State or report the amount they raised or how they spent it. Additionally, donations to individuals are not tax deductible. If you choose to give through crowdfunding sites: Do some research about the fundraiser’s organizer before you give. Even a simple web search can provide important information. If the fundraiser is for a named charity, consider giving directly to that charity so you can be sure your gift gets where you intended. Use your own critical thinking skills to consider whether the fundraiser’s pitch makes sense.



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