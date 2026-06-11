TraknProtect Launches Model 300 Enterprise Safety Radio

Ditch the Tool Belt: TraknProtect Helps Hotels Improve Safety, Communication, and Efficiency with a Single Device

We didn’t want to just build another radio. We set out to build a connected safety and communication system for teams” — Priyanka Iyer - Principal Engineer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leading provider of safety and location-based technology solutions, today announced the launch of the Model 300 Enterprise Safety Radio, a next-generation device designed to help hospitality teams simplify daily operations, strengthen employee safety, and stay connected from anywhere.

The Model 300 brings together push-to-talk capabilities, emergency response, GPS positioning, AI-powered language translation, and access to critical workplace applications - all within a single device built for today’s fast-moving teams.

As hotels continue balancing safety expectations, staffing demands, and operational complexity, the Model 300 reduces the need for multiple tools by creating one central hub for team coordination and response.

“We didn’t want to just build another radio. We set out to build a connected safety and communication system for teams” said Priyanka Iyer, Principal Engineer, “The Model 300 combines rugged hardware with intelligent software, giving employees one dependable device to communicate, escalate, and respond without switching between multiple tools during critical moments.”

Key capabilities include:

-Secure push-to-talk powered by LTE and Wi-Fi, eliminating the need for traditional radio infrastructure

-Dedicated emergency SOS button

-AI-powered voice translation in more than 50 languages

-GPS positioning and location awareness

-One-to-one and group conversations

-Unlimited private channels

Access to critical maintenance and operations applications from a single device

Built for demanding work environments and designed to meet industry durability standards, the Model 300 provides organizations with a reliable communication and safety solution that supports teams wherever work takes them.

The TraknProtect Model 300 Enterprise Safety Radio is now available in both U.S. and European models.

For more information, visit TraknProtect.com or contact sales@traknprotect.com.

About TraknProtect

TraknProtect provides safety, communication, and location-based technology solutions that help organizations improve response times, protect employees, and streamline operations. Trusted by leading hospitality brands worldwide, TraknProtect delivers connected solutions designed to create safer environments for both employees and guests.

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