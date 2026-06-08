Georgia's 2026 Commercial and Recreational Food Shrimp Season Opens June 9

Brunswick, Ga.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Coastal Resources Division announced that Georgia's commercial and recreational food shrimp season will open in state territorial waters at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

The opening applies to Georgia's territorial sea, extending from the sound-beach boundary to the three-mile limit, from the Georgia-South Carolina state line near the Savannah River navigation channel south to the Georgia-Florida state line.

As required by law, shrimp trawlers using power-drawn nets must employ a certified turtle excluder device (TED) and a certified bycatch reduction device (BRD). Trawlers should verify current state and federal requirements before fishing.

The area known as Estelle Beach in Chatham County will remain closed to commercial shrimp trawling.

In addition to the commercial trawl fishery opening, commercial and recreational shrimp harvest with cast nets and beach seines for human consumption also opens at 8 a.m. June 9.

Georgia's shrimp fishery supports coastal communities, seafood markets and restaurants while providing consumers access to fresh, locally harvested wild Georgia shrimp.

For more information on Georgia's commercial shrimp fishery and current regulations, visit the Coastal Resources Division website at CoastalGaDNR.org/CommercialFishing.

Additional Resources

Administrative Order and Official Notice

About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709