AFFINITY PATIENT ADVOCACY ANNOUNCES THE GREAT GATSBY GALA: A Night of Hope, Advocacy & Impact

Sponsors, Donors, and Community Leaders Invited to Join a Transformational Evening Supporting Patients, Caregivers, Seniors, and Families Nationwide

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity Patient Advocacy (APA), a nationally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to patient advocacy, healthcare navigation, caregiver support, elder advocacy, and humanitarian outreach, announces its upcoming Great Gatsby Gala: A Night of Hope, Advocacy & Impact, to be held in October 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina Inspired by the elegance and philanthropy of the Roaring Twenties, the event will bring together healthcare leaders, business executives, philanthropists, patient advocates, public officials, and community supporters to celebrate more than eleven years of advocacy, education, compassion, and service. The Gala will raise funds to support APA’s growing mission while honoring the life and legacy of Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr. and launching the Albert J. DiArcangelo Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund.For more than eleven years, APA has helped patients and families navigate complex healthcare challenges through advocacy, educational outreach, caregiver support, elder advocacy, humanitarian initiatives, and community-based programs. Through efforts such as Humanitarian Horizons, Rescuing Mom, and other outreach initiatives, APA continues to provide resources, guidance, and support during some of life’s most difficult moments.The Great Gatsby Gala will feature:• Launch of the Albert J. DiArcangelo Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund• Presentation of the inaugural Humanitarian Leadership Award• Presentation of the inaugural Guardian of Dignity Award• Patient Impact Stories• Humanitarian Horizons Spotlight• Rescuing Mom: Elder Advocacy & Human Dignity• Legacy Tribute Honoring Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr.• Cocktail Reception and Silent Auction• Fund-A-Need Appeal Supporting Advocacy Across Generations• Hurricane Readiness Initiative SpotlightThe event will also highlight APA’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations through its Hurricane Readiness Initiative, which promotes preparedness education, healthcare continuity, caregiver resources, patient safety, and community resilience.“Affinity Patient Advocacy was born from both heartbreak and purpose,” said Christina DiArcangelo, Founder, CEO, and Chairwoman of the Board.“More than eleven years ago, my father, Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr., was diagnosed with multiple cancers and passed away less than two months later. Before his passing, he knew I was building an organization dedicated to helping patients and families navigate life-altering healthcare challenges. My father spent his life serving others as a labor leader and public servant. He believed in standing up for people, giving them a voice, and helping those in need. Those values became the foundation of Affinity Patient Advocacy.This Gala marks eleven years since his passing and celebrates the impact his legacy continues to have through patient advocacy, caregiver support, elder advocacy, humanitarian outreach, and now the Albert J. DiArcangelo Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund. The Gala is more than a fundraiser—it is a celebration of resilience, compassion, advocacy, and hope. Every sponsorship, ticket, and contribution helps us continue supporting patients, families, caregivers, seniors, and vulnerable individuals when they need it most.”The Gala will serve as the official launch of the Albert J. DiArcangelo Sr. Legacy Scholarship Fund, supporting future patient advocates, healthcare students, caregivers pursuing healthcare education, and service-minded leaders committed to improving patient outcomes.“The work of Affinity Patient Advocacy has never been more important,” said Daniel Bundrick, Vice President of the Board of Directors.“Healthcare challenges, caregiver burdens, elder advocacy concerns, and humanitarian issues affect families every day. Sponsorship of the Great Gatsby Gala is more than a marketing opportunity—it is an investment in advocacy, education, dignity, and hope. We invite healthcare organizations, businesses, community partners, and philanthropists to join us as we expand our mission and create lasting impact for generations to come.”Sponsors receive visibility through event marketing, website placement, social media promotion, media outreach, speaking opportunities, VIP experiences, and appearances on the Humanitarian Horizons podcast. All Sponsorships can be located on the Affinity Patient Advocacy website under the Events page.Attendance is expected to include healthcare executives, physicians, patient advocates, attorneys, researchers, nonprofit leaders, business owners, philanthropists, and supporters from across the country. APA anticipates welcoming 250–350 guests and raising $150,000–$300,000+ to support its mission-driven initiatives.Event location details, sponsorship deadlines, and ticket information will be announced soon.

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