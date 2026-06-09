Shegerian Conniff LLP Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment, Discrimination, and Retaliation at ABM

Shegerian Conniff LLP filed a complaint on behalf of Jenifer Mendoza and Wuanquiriam Pinto, whose employment with ABM Industry Group was wrongfully terminated.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shegerian Conniff LLP filed a complaint on behalf of Jenifer Mendoza and Wuanquiriam Pinto alleging wrongful termination against ABM Industry Group.

According to the complaint, Mendoza was hired through staffing agency Magic Building Services and assigned to ABM in June 2024, while Pinto joined ABM directly as a janitor in July 2024.

The complaint alleges that in April 2025, Mendoza witnessed coworker Zulmi Sandoval inappropriately touch Pinto in a clock-in room. Pinto later stated she had previously asked Sandoval to stop repeated unwanted physical contact, including brushing against her body and touching her lower back, waist, and buttocks.

The filing further alleges that manager Lujan discriminated against Mendoza, Pinto, and other Latina employees by mocking their accents, assigning heavier workloads than non-Latina employees, and threatening their employment.

Mendoza, Pinto, and eight others later submitted complaints to HR regarding Sandoval and Lujan, though the complaint alleges the concerns were not meaningfully addressed.

The complaint also states Pinto suffered a back injury in May 2025, was denied alternative work accommodations, and was placed on disability leave. During that period, she was interviewed regarding workplace conduct allegations that she claims were false and raised by Lujan. Mendoza’s employment was later terminated in June 2025.

Afterward, Pinto was informed she would be reassigned following her leave. According to the complaint, ABM later cited policy concerns in correspondence but declined to disclose any disciplinary action involving other employees. The complaint alleges Sandoval remained employed.

Mendoza and Pinto seek economic, non-economic, compensatory, and punitive damages, along with interest, costs, and attorneys’ fees. The matter was filed in Los Angeles County under case numbers CIVSB2602716 and CIVSB2602738.



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