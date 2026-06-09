Marquis Leadership Welcomes Dr. Martha Zeiger, Nationally Recognized Surgeon and Physician Leadership Coach

Dr. Martha Zeiger

Dr. Zeiger’s experience as a nationally respected surgeon, educator, and institutional leader brings extraordinary depth to our coaching practice.” — Glen Stewart, Founder of Marquis Leadership

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquis Leadership, a coaching and leadership development firm dedicated to helping physicians and healthcare executives become more effective, resilient leaders, today announced the addition of Dr. Martha Zeiger to its distinguished team of physician coaches. A nationally recognized surgeon, researcher, educator, and academic leader, Dr. Zeiger brings decades of experience guiding physicians through the complex leadership, communication, and career challenges that are often not formally developed during medical school or residency training.

Dr. Zeiger’s accomplished career spans clinical practice, military service, research, and institutional leadership at some of the nation’s most respected medical organizations. She earned her undergraduate degree from Brown University and her medical degree from the University of Vermont College of Medicine before serving as a U.S. Navy medical officer in Hawaii. She later completed her surgical training and fellowship at Maine Medical Center and the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Zeiger went on to build a lasting legacy at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she established an endocrine surgery fellowship program and led an NIH-funded molecular biology laboratory for more than 25 years. Throughout her career, she has held numerous influential leadership positions, including Associate Dean for Postdoctoral Affairs, Associate Vice Chair for Research, Professor of Surgery, Oncology, and Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Chair of Surgery at the University of Virginia, and leader of the Surgical Oncology Program at the NCI.

In addition to her clinical and academic accomplishments, Dr. Zeiger is widely recognized for her dedication to mentorship and physician development. She has served as President of both the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons and the American Thyroid Association and has received prestigious national recognition for developing the next generation of surgeon leaders.

Through her coaching work, Dr. Zeiger advises physicians on professional development, academic advancement, leadership effectiveness, and work-life integration, drawing on decades of experience navigating the demands of medicine, research, and institutional leadership. At Marquis Leadership, she will help physicians strengthen their confidence, communication, resilience, and long-term leadership impact within increasingly complex healthcare environments.

“Dr. Zeiger’s experience as a nationally respected surgeon, educator, and institutional leader brings extraordinary depth to our coaching practice,” said Glen Stewart, Founder of Marquis Leadership. “Her commitment to mentorship and physician development strongly aligns with our mission to help physicians lead more effectively throughout every stage of their careers.”

Marquis Leadership partners with physicians and healthcare organizations to strengthen leadership capability, communication, resilience, and career development across today’s evolving healthcare landscape. The addition of Dr. Zeiger further reinforces the firm’s commitment to bringing world-class physician leaders into its coaching practice to support the next generation of healthcare leadership.

Physicians and organizations interested in working with Dr. Zeiger or learning more about Marquis Leadership’s coaching programs can contact amanda.levensohn@marquisleadership.com.

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