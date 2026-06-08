Attorney General Liz Murrill Inducted into Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill was inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame during the 21st Annual Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame Ceremony hosted by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum Foundation. Established in 2004, the Hall of Fame honors men and women who have served their communities and the state of Louisiana in law enforcement, the judiciary, criminal justice, civil service, and other related fields.

"I am honored to be inducted into the Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame," said Attorney General Liz Murrill. "I'm grateful to be recognized by an organization dedicated to preserving the history of Louisiana's justice system and to stand alongside so many individuals who have devoted their careers to keeping our communities safe."

Murrill was inducted alongside former U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, Bienville Parish Sheriff John E. Ballance, Farmerville Chief of Police and Town Marshal Ernest “Bim” Coulberston, and Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Loren Lampert.

More details on last Friday's event and the past inductees can be found here.



