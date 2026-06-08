Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest Hammond Man on Multiple Child Sexual Abuse Material Charges; More Charges Expected

Attorney General Liz Murrill's Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) agents arrested 50-year-old Kevin Dewayne Turpin of Ard Lane in Hammond for multiple counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

The investigation began after agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), which initiated the investigation and ultimately led to Turpin's arrest.

Turpin was arrested on May 28, 2026, and additional charges were obtained on June 4, 2026.

He was charged with:

May 28, 2026

13 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (LA R.S. 14:81.1)

Fugitive from Another Jurisdiction (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material)

June 4, 2026

11 counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of 13 (LA R.S. 14:81.1)

This arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Turpin has been booked on the initial charges in Lincoln Parish and, upon release, will be extradited to Tangipahoa Parish, where he is wanted on five counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material Under the Age of 13.

Turpin's bond was set at $360,000 for the initial arrest and $195,000 for the subsequent charges.

"We will continue working with all our law enforcement partners to identify offenders, protect children, and hold those who exploit Louisiana's children accountable," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.

The investigation into Turpin remains ongoing, and more charges could be coming.

Anyone with additional information regarding Turpin's activities is encouraged to contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at (225) 326-6100.



