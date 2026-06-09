Justin Bourque to Address Indigenous Equity Ownership at Global Energy Show Canada 2026

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Âsokan Generational Developments founder joins national panel on Indigenous Loan Guarantee Programs

When communities can take real equity positions instead of sitting on the sidelines, ownership becomes the foundation for everything that follows” — Âsokan Generational Developments (Âsokan) Founder and CEO Justin Bourque

CALGARY , AB, CANADA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As loan guarantee programs reshape how Indigenous communities access major energy and infrastructure projects, Âsokan Generational Developments (Âsokan) Founder and CEO Justin Bourque will bring a partnership-builder's perspective to the Global Energy Show Canada The panel examines how Indigenous Loan Guarantee Programs are helping First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities secure equity positions in major energy and infrastructure projects. Speakers will address the rapid growth of provincial programs, the case for a scalable federal model to meet rising demand, and how improved access to capital is moving Indigenous participation toward long-term ownership. Predictable policy and streamlined approvals are expected to feature as essential conditions for sustaining that momentum.The conversation is central to Âsokan's work. The company facilitates equity partnerships between Indigenous communities and industry, with a focus on ownership models that build lasting, intergenerational wealth. To date, Âsokan has helped facilitate transactions worth approximately $3 billion and has worked with more than 80 Indigenous communities across Canada."Access to capital has been the missing piece for too long. When communities can take real equity positions instead of sitting on the sidelines, ownership becomes the foundation for everything that follows — revenue that stays in the community, decisions made at the community's own table, and wealth that carries across generations," said Bourque. "Loan guarantee programs are proving the model works. The task now is building the capacity to meet the demand that's already here."Bourque joins a panel that includes Stephen Buffalo, President and CEO of the Indian Resource Council of Canada; Chana Martineau, CEO of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation; and Billie Fortier, Partner at MLT Aikins LLP. The Hon. Rajan Sawhney, Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations, will deliver introductory remarks.The Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program panel takes place June 9 from 3:20 to 3:50 PM on the Strategic Stage, Level 3, at the Global Energy Show Canada, running June 9–11 at Calgary's BMO Centre.About Âsokan Generational DevelopmentsÂsokan, meaning "bridge" in nêhiyawêwin (Cree), reflects the company's mission of forging sustainable, long-lasting partnerships between Indigenous communities and industry. Âsokan's work focuses on empowering Indigenous communities toward self-determination while driving positive societal change through economic development. For more information, visit agdev.ca.

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