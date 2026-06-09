One Rural NC Founder's Mission: Put AI in Every Home Without a Single Data Center

Ether

The future of AI is not rented — it is owned, by the people. When Sam Altman said "intelligence would become a utility", I decided there is no way I would let that happen on my watch” — Anthony S. Owens

WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A solo software founder in rural North Carolina has opened pre-sale orders for an AI operating system that runs in any household without a data center. HYVE Ether OS, from Anthony S. Owens' Vibe Software Solutions, runs AI models on local hardware rather than remote cloud data centers — amid growing debate over the energy and privacy costs of large data centers.Where cloud assistants such as The Big 3, they process requests on remote servers, HYVE Ether OS runs its models on the device owner's own processor and graphics card. According to the company, stored data remains encrypted under the user's own key and is not transmitted off the machine — an approach the company positions within a broader sovereign AI movement.Two AI components anchor the system. HYVE Omega serves as the reasoning engine, planning and carrying out multi-step tasks on local models. HYVE MaXXie is an action-taking assistant that, the company says, generates a tamper-evident, independently verifiable cryptographic receipt for each action it performs. A layer called the Observatory displays the agent's reasoning, decisions, and token usage, and the Data Core Protocol manages local encryption of stored data.Twelve native studios run on local hardware: Mind, Pen, Spark, Frame, Pulse, Stream, STT, Cinema, Cuts, Mocap, Forge, and Document Forge generate text, images, music, voice, transcription, video, motion-capture data, and documents.A security layer includes Scanner (malware detection), Network Hunter (firewall), Spy (signals), Scope (forensics), MELVIS (drone and radio-frequency sensing), Bridge (remote desktop), and IP-camera support, alongside additional defense components named Sentinel, Overlord, Raptor, Guard, and Sleuth. The platform also bundles encrypted Messenger and HyveComms voice and video, 152 interactive education labs, Lobby Pro legislative analysis, HYVE Legacy (a digital-legacy suite with voice cloning, scheduled messages, and smart-home integration), a 36-game arcade, the Vault credential store, a cryptographic HYVE Identity, and Leaper with its Codelab sandbox, which runs Windows, macOS, Android, and AI-generated programs with provenance tracking.Supporting infrastructure includes the HYVE Bus messaging layer; Auto-Tiering, which matches a local model to the host hardware; Mesh, which links multiple devices and, the company reports, raises accuracy by 8.7 points; a Network Gateway that exposes each machine as a local, OpenAI-compatible AI provider; a metering layer called VUE; and NEXUS, a peer-to-peer marketplace where owners of less powerful hardware can pay other HYVE owners to run demanding jobs without a centralized data center.Company-reported benchmark results place the local models at MMLU 81.3%, TruthfulQA 81.3%, GSM8K 80%, and ARC-Challenge 83% on mid-range consumer hardware. Planned additions include quantum and live-resonance cognition, plus mobile, IoT, and AR support."They told the world there was only one way to build AI — in their buildings, on their meter, fed by your data. I built the proof they were wrong," said Anthony S. Owens, founder of Vibe Software Solutions. "The home server is the data center now. The future of AI is not rented — it is owned, by the people. Intelligence belongs to the people. When Sam Altman said "intelligence would become a utility", I decided there is no way I let that happen on my watch. This is a grassroots movement with real potential to change the Ai world as we know it."HYVE Ether OS is supported by pending patent filings (VSS-HA-004 through VSS-HA-009) covering its agent, event bus, code-provenance, and verifiable-autonomy methods. Vibe Software Solutions also operates a free education platform, HYVE Cares (hyvecares.org), home of the Owens AI Institute, and Owens Vibe Coding and Development Institute providing AI-literacy and programming instruction at no cost.Founding Access pre-orders are available at www.HyveEther.com for a one-time price of $499, reduced from a planned public price of $999.99. The pre-sale closes October 1, 2026; a beta period begins the same day; public availability is scheduled for January 1, 2027.About Vibe Software Solutions — Based in Wilson, North Carolina and founded by Anthony S. Owens, Vibe Software Solutions develops more than 30 products under the HYVE banner, on the principle that individuals, not platforms, should own their intelligence and data. HYVE Ether OS is its flagship product.Media Contact — Anthony S. Owens, Founder, Vibe Software Solutions · majixx@vibesoftwaresolutions.com · www.HyveEther.com

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