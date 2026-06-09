AquaEye Enters into Canadian Defence Market Following Adoption by U.S. Military and Federal Agencies

AquaEye Pro

Handheld intelligent sonar system enables rapid location of people in water

AquaEye Pro provides the fastest way to locate someone in the water, enabling agencies to reduce search timelines and make faster operational decisions.” — Carlyn Loncaric, CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye today announced its expansion into the Canadian defence sector, building on adoption by prominent defence and federal agencies in the United States. AquaEye Pro, a handheld intelligent sonar designed to rapidly locate people in the water, is already in use by U.S. Air Force Search and Rescue teams, U.S. Navy Special Warfare teams, U.S. Border Patrol BORSTAR teams, and the US National Park Service.

The expansion into Canada reflects growing demand from defence organizations for tools that accelerate water search operations, reduce diver exposure, and improve mission outcomes. AquaEye Pro deploys in seconds and quickly identifies likely human targets beneath the surface, allowing teams to narrow search areas and act with greater precision.

“Defence and special operations teams operate in time-critical environments where speed and accuracy are essential,” said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO at AquaEye. “AquaEye Pro provides the fastest way to locate someone in the water, enabling agencies to reduce search timelines and make faster operational decisions.”

AquaEye Pro uses sonar combined with onboard machine learning trained on thousands of human-body sonar scans. The system analyzes returning echoes and indicates likely human targets, helping teams prioritize search areas and reduce time spent in hazardous water conditions. This capability is particularly valuable for defence missions including search and rescue, recovery operations, maritime security, and rapid response scenarios.

With proven adoption across U.S. defence and federal agencies, AquaEye is now engaging Canadian defence organizations seeking to enhance water search capability with portable, rapidly deployable technology. The company expects interest from units responsible for search and rescue, special operations, maritime security, and emergency response.

“AquaEye Pro gives teams immediate situational awareness beneath the surface,” said Loncaric. “For defence agencies, that means faster searches, safer personnel, and more effective operations.”

For more information about AquaEye Pro and defence applications, visit aquaeye.com or contact AquaEye.

About AquaEye

AquaEye develops intelligent handheld sonar systems designed to help first responders and defence agencies rapidly locate people in the water. AquaEye Pro combines sonar with onboard machine learning to identify likely human targets and reduce search time, improving safety and operational effectiveness.

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