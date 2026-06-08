Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 08, 2026 FDA Publish Date: June 08, 2026 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Pet Food Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1) Company Name: Go Raw, LLC. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Freeze Dried Chicken Recipe Cat and Dog Food

Company Announcement

Cottonwood Heights, Utah (June 8, 2026) Go Raw LLC is expanding its February 17, 2026 recall to include an additional lot of Freeze-Dried Chicken Recipe product due to potentially low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

Thiamine (vitamin B1) is an essential water-soluble vitamin required for normal carbohydrate metabolism and neurologic function in both cats and dogs. While thiamine deficiency can occur in either species, cats are considered more susceptible due to their higher dietary requirement for thiamine and limited capacity to compensate for inadequate intake.

Pets consuming a diet deficient in thiamine over an extended period may develop clinical signs associated with deficiency. Early signs can include decreased appetite, vomiting, excessive salivation, weight loss, or poor growth.

As deficiency progresses, neurological signs may develop, including ventroflexion of the neck (bending the head toward the floor), mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. In severe or prolonged cases, thiamine deficiency may progress to profound weakness and lethargy. Without intervention, advanced thiamine deficiency can be life-threatening.

Pet owners should contact their veterinarian if they observe any concerning clinical signs. When recognized early and treated appropriately, thiamine deficiency is generally reversible, and most animals respond well to supplementation and supportive care.

The recall is now being EXPANDED to include the following additional lot:

Product Size Lot

Code UPC Best Buy

Date Steve’s Real Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried 1.25 lb Bag C26022 6-91730-164 02-7 1/22/2028

Additionally, the company has previously issued a recall of:

Product Size Lot

Code UPC Best Buy

Date Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe

Freeze Dried Nuggets 10 oz. Bag C25288 6-91730-18103- 1 10/15/2027 Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe

Frozen Diet 2 lb. Bag MCD25350 6-91730-17104- 9 6/16/2027 Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe

Frozen Diet 12 lb. Bag MCC25321 6-91730-17104-9 5/17/2027

The expanded recalled product was distributed through retail stores in the following states: CO, UT, WA, OR, PA, RI, MI, CA, TX, IL, GA, NC, SC, FL, MN, NY, OH, WI, PA, ID & MT.

The recalled product is sold in beige, zip-locked, 1.25 lb. packages with a maroon stripe, UPC 6-91730-18103-1. Printed Lot code C26022 and Best By Date 1/22/2028 can be found on the front of the bag. Please note this product is freeze-dried.

Product safety & nutritional adequacy remain our highest priorities. All current Steve’s Real Food products are being manufactured using updated formulations that include the new Vitamin premix, and these are the only formulations currently being distributed to retailers and consumers

As part of our investigation, Steve's Real Food worked closely with distributors and retailers throughout our supply chain and confirmed that the affected lot is no longer present in distribution channels. While we do not believe this product remains available for purchase, we initiated this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

During our investigation, we gained valuable insights into the complexities of thiamine (vitamin B1) stability and analytical testing. Thiamine is a sensitive nutrient, and testing results can vary significantly, even in products formulated with elevated levels. We are continuing to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and industry experts to better understand these testing methodologies and support ongoing research.

While additional testing and evaluation are still underway, we believe there are important scientific questions that warrant further study. We remain committed to following the data, maintaining transparency, and continuously improving our understanding of this essential nutrient.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased the affected product should stop feeding it to their pets and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement.

Consumers with questions may contact Go Raw LLC directly at cs@gorawllc.com . 801-432-7478 (M-F 9 am-4 pm MST time).

Link to Initial Press Release