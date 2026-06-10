Q-Tech’s New Lamb Wave Oscillators (LWO) Deliver SAW Noise Performance with XO Frequency Stability

The QT25 Lamb Wave Oscillator (LWO) family provides engineers with a dependable, high-frequency reference that remains on spec over wide temperature ranges.

It’s a drop in path to better RF performance and simpler qualification.” — Fred Wolff, Director of Business Development

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q Tech Corporation today announced the launch of its next-generation QT25HF Lamb Wave Oscillator (LWO) and QT25VHF Voltage Controlled Lamb Wave Oscillator (VCLWO), which are purpose-built to deliver high stability and ultra-low phase noise at radio frequencies from 400MHz to 1.3GHz. Engineered to outperform typical SAW resonator solutions, the new QT25 Lamb Wave Oscillator family provides tighter frequency stability across temperature, enabling designers to push high frequency performance and reliability in severe-environment aerospace, defense, and industrial applications in a compact drop-in package. Compared with typical SAW stabilities of 250 ppm over -40°C to +85°C, the QT25 Lamb Wave Oscillators offer an order of magnitude better frequency stability dramatically improving system performance.Product highlights include:• Frequency range: 400MHz to 1.3GHz, optimized for low phase-noise high-frequency applications with the temperature stability of crystal oscillators.• QT25HF LWO stability: ±50ppm over -55°C to +125°C, as tight as ±20ppm over −20°C to +70°C, operates in demanding environments.• Noise performance: Phase noise floor of -168 dBc/Hz supports cleaner spectral purity and lower jitter in sensitive RF chains.• The calculated integrated RMS jitter for a 500 MHz SAW or LWO based on our published phase noise is 8.08 femtoseconds.• Precision design: Provides great stability at much higher frequencies than standard Crystal Oscillators, making it ideal for applications where size, efficiency, and thermal robustness are critical.“Customers building high frequency systems have been asking for frequency sources that combine GHz class operation that mirrors XO (crystal oscillator) stability bringing guided wave innovation to real world designs while simplifying integration and reducing lifecycle risk,” said Fred Wolff, Director of Business Development of Q Tech Corporation. “It’s a drop in path to better RF performance and simpler qualification.”About Q-Tech Corporation Q-Tech Corporation was founded in 1972 to provide state-of-the-art crystal clock oscillators and frequency control solutions for companies with demanding applications. As the leading U.S. manufacturer of qualified products to MIL-PRF-55310 as well as ultra-high reliability standards such as Aerospace Corporation TOR (GPS III) and NASA GSFC specifications, Q-Tech proudly services the military, aerospace, down-hole, and deep space industries. Q-Tech is certified to the AS9100 and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems. The Company maintains a global presence with sales capabilities throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

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