US Sports Camps Names Uber Official Rideshare Partner for Summer 2026

Nation's Largest Sports Camp Network Becomes Uber's First North American Youth Sports Partner

This partnership helps remove a real barrier for families by giving teens a transportation option built with the safety features parents expect.” — Justin Hoeveler, President of US Sports Camps

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC), the nation’s largest sports camp network and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, today announced Uber as its Official Rideshare Partner for the 2026 summer season. The partnership marks the first North America-wide activation pairing Uber with a national youth sports organization.Through the partnership, families attending US Sports Camps programs this summer will have access to transportation support designed to help teen athletes get to and from camp safely and reliably with Uber teen accounts , furthering USSC’s long-standing mission of expanding access to high-quality coaching and sports experiences.Uber Teen accounts allow teenagers ages 13 to 17 to request their own rides and order food, with parental supervision and key safety features like trip tracking and real-time notifications for parents, built into the experience. In addition, only highly-rated and experienced drivers who have undergone a multi-step safety screening, including a Motor Vehicle Record and criminal background check, are able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders.For families without a second car, a flexible schedule, or a carpool network, the partnership helps remove a common transportation barrier that can prevent kids from participating in sports programs and camps. Uber teen accounts will be available to all families with registered 2026 campers throughout the summer camp season from May through August, with on-site activations and branding featured at more than 20 locations across the U.S. and Canada.“Too often, a kid’s ability to participate comes down to whether someone can get them there,” said Justin Hoeveler, President of US Sports Camps. “This partnership helps remove a real barrier for families by giving teens a transportation option built with the safety features parents expect.”USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands portfolio, which also includes i9 Sports, School of Rock, and SafeSplash Swim School, and reaches tens of thousands of kids each summer through its nationwide network. Locations included in this partnership include Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Portland, Toronto, and Washington, D.C., all major markets where families are increasingly looking for reliable and safe transportation options that give teen athletes more independence getting to and from camp."Youth sports are one of the best things a kid can do with their summer, and we don't want transportation to be the reason they miss out. This partnership with US Sports Camps is about making it easier for teen athletes to show up every day," said Caitlin O’Donovan, Head of Teens & Kids, Uber.The Uber partnership reflects USSC’s long-standing commitment to providing young athletes with exceptional coaching, skill development, and premier camp experiences. For more than five decades, the organization has expanded opportunities for kids and teens to learn, grow, and play with the support of partners like Nike and leading college programs across the country. Through this new partnership, USSC is also helping address one of the biggest logistical challenges families face during the summer sports season by making it easier for teen athletes to get to and from camp safely and independently.Families registered for a USSC summer camp will receive exclusive offers for Uber Eats and teen accounts throughout the season. For more information about USSC or to register, visit www.ussportscamps.com ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America’s largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the network include i9 Sports, the nation’s largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.About UberUber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

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