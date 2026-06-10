GREEN EDGE SYSTEMS INTRODUCES ENTRÉES MENU BOARDS TO HELP SCHOOLS ADVANCE USDA'S HEALTH DIRECTION WITHOUT NEW FOOD COSTS

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Developed with school nutrition professionals to help districts move forward now while working within current meal programs and budgets.

Schools do not need to wait to begin. The Entrées approach allows districts to support the USDA's new direction today while working within existing meal programs and budgets.” — Tommy Orpaz, President, Green Edge Systems

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Edge Systems today announced the introduction of its new Entrées Menu Board and Signage Product Line, a family of cafeteria communication products developed to help schools advance the USDA's new health direction while working within existing meal programs and food service budgets.The new product line includes LED Flashing Entrée Menu Boards Entrée Promotional Signage and USDA-inspired Inverted Pyramid communication designs that place greater visual emphasis on Entrées, Protein, Vegetables, and Fruits.The Entrée product family is the result of more than six months of collaboration with school food service professionals seeking practical ways to move forward with implementation using existing menu programs, existing operational resources, and little or no immediate increase in food costs.While many districts hoped that additional funding would accompany implementation, no specific funding commitments have been announced in connection with the new direction. School nutrition professionals also recognize that implementation extends beyond simply increasing traditional protein offerings and includes a variety of menu formats, including the newly permitted combination Protein-and-Grain entrées. As a result, many districts have focused on practical implementation approaches that can work across existing menus, current budgets, and future menu evolution.While many districts hoped that additional funding would accompany implementation, no specific funding commitments have been announced in connection with the new directionAs a result, districts now need practical approaches that can move implementation forward immediately, deliver the anticipated student health benefits of the new direction, and meet USDA's new expectations while still working within current school meal realities.The USDA's new direction encourages schools to place greater emphasis on Protein, Vegetables, and Fruits and to help students develop healthier eating habits through greater awareness of real food choices.Working with school nutrition professionals, Green Edge Systems explored a simple question:How can schools begin moving forward now?One conclusion emerged repeatedly.The opportunity may not be to immediately serve more protein.The opportunity may be to help students better recognize and value the Protein already present in the meals they are selecting every day.After all, many schools already serve a wide variety of meals containing Protein, including burritos, tacos, sandwiches, pizza, pasta dishes, breakfast items, grain-and-protein combination meals, bean-based offerings, and numerous other student favorites that already fit within current menus and budgets.The challenge is often not the menu.The challenge is visibility.Districts also faced another practical implementation challenge.The new USDA direction provides greater flexibility for schools to offer combination Protein-and-Grain menu items. As schools explored ways to utilize this flexibility, many concluded that an Entrée-based presentation model provided a natural framework for accommodating traditional protein meals, grain-based offerings, and combination Protein-and-Grain items while maintaining a simple and familiar experience for students and parents.This realization led many districts to focus on a familiar concept already understood by students and parents:Entrées.Students understand entrées.Parents understand entrées.Restaurants use entrées.The Entrée concept also naturally accommodates traditional protein meals, grain-based meals, and the newly permitted combination Protein-and-Grain entrée offerings now allowed under USDA meal requirements."Schools are not asking whether they should move forward. USDA has already made that direction clear. The question school nutrition professionals have been asking is how to move forward in a practical way while preparing students for healthier eating habits."Tommy Orpaz, President of Green Edge Systems, said."Over the past six months, our discussions with districts consistently pointed to the same conclusion. Students already understand entrées. Parents understand entrées. By presenting meals through an Entrée framework, schools can begin supporting the new emphasis on Protein, Vegetables, and Fruits immediately while continuing to work within current meal programs and operational realities. The Entrée approach also gives schools a natural way to incorporate traditional protein meals, grain-based meals, and the newer combination Protein-and-Grain offerings within a single menu presentation system."According to Green Edge Systems, the resulting product line provides schools with a practical implementation pathway that supports both existing meal programs and the evolving nutritional direction encouraged by USDA.The new product family includes Entrée Menu Boards, Entrée Promotional Signs, LED Flashing Signs, LED Backlit Menu Boards, Dry Erase Menu Boards, and USDA-inspired Inverted Pyramid designs that place greater visual emphasis on Entrées, Vegetables, and Fruits.To learn more about the new Entrée Menu Boards and Signage Product Line, including LED Flashing Entrée Menu Boards, LED Backlit Entrée Menu Boards, USDA-Inspired Inverted Pyramid Menu Boards, and other cafeteria communication solutions, visit:To learn more about the new Entree Menu Boards Product Line and other cafeteria communication solutions, visit:LED Flashing and Backlit Entree Menu Boards -UltraShine Dry Erase Entree Menu Boards -LED Flashing Entree Motivational Menu BoardsDry Erase Entree Motivational Menu BoardsLED Flashing Entree SignsNeon Dynamic Entree SignsAbout Green Edge SystemsGreen Edge Systems is a leading provider of school nutrition menu boards, cafeteria promotional signage, and student nutrition communication systems for K-12 schools nationwide.By combining regulatory awareness, practical implementation strategies, and innovative design, Green Edge Systems helps school districts navigate changing federal nutrition guidelines while maintaining budget integrity, supporting student wellness, and increasing student engagement with school meal programs.

New Inverted Pyramid to Lead the New USDA Directive

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