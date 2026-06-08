Each county in Oregon to have at least three choices in the individual market; reinsurance program keeps 2027 proposed health rates lower than anticipated

June 8, 2026

In-depth rate review process just beginning, opportunities for public review and input remain through July 13

Oregon health insurers have submitted proposed 2027 rates for individual and small group plans, launching a monthslong review process that includes public input and meetings.

Health insurance choices for Oregonians remains strong despite broader market changes. Kaiser, Moda, Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, and BridgeSpan will offer plans in the individual market for 2027. Three insurers will offer plans statewide (Moda, Bridgespan, and Regence), and Kaiser is offering insurance in 11 counties, giving four options to choose from in various areas around the state. Providence and PacificSource will leave the individual market at the end of the year and did not submit individual rate filings for consideration.

In the individual market, four companies submitted rate-change requests ranging from an average increase of 11.7 percent (BridgeSpan) to 25 percent (Moda), for a weighted average increase of 17.5 percent. That is higher than last year’s average increase of 9.7 percent.

In the small group market, six companies submitted rate-change requests ranging from an average increase of 9.5 percent (Kaiser) to 28.9 percent (UnitedHealthcare), for a weighted average increase of 17 percent. That is higher than last year’s average increase of 11.5 percent.

The Oregon Reinsurance Program continues to help stabilize the market and lower the rate increases. This year the reinsurance program lowered rates by an average of 9.7 percent minimizing price increases felt by consumers. Reinsurance lowered rates for the ninth-straight year. Oregon has resubmitted a renewal request to the federal government to maintain this program. The Oregon Legislature adopted Gov. Kotek’s 2025-27 funding plan, which continued revenue streams that keep the reinsurance program stable.

Refer to the attached chart for the full list of rate-change requests. The requested rates are for plans that comply with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) for small businesses and individuals who buy their own coverage rather than getting it through an employer.

Oregon’s individual and small group markets are under pressure from several directions with respect to the 2027 rate filings. In the individual market, the expiration of the enhanced federal ACA subsidies has priced some Oregonians out of coverage entirely, shrinking the individual market from roughly 161,000 enrollees in 2025 to about 140,000 in 2026. The small group market has gone from about 142,000 to 134,000 enrollees over the same period. This adds uncertainty and risk to insurance companies as they price 2027 benefit year products. Across both markets, filings reflected generalized federal policy uncertainties, tariff effects to pharmaceutical drugs and durable medical equipment, and general inflation – all of which have raised the costs of coverage and caused markets to diminish. DFR will independently analyze and confirm the information submitted by insurance companies related to cost drivers before approving final rates.

“Oregon consumers are facing challenging times with expiring premium tax credits, rising health insurance rates across the country, and two carriers leaving the Oregon market,” said TK Keen, Oregon’s insurance commissioner. “With the losses of Providence and PacificSource in the individual market, there are fewer options, but there are still three options in every Oregon county to choose from, and the Oregon Reinsurance Program continues to stabilize the market and keep rates lower than they would be by almost 10 percent next year.”

A virtual public meeting about the 2027 requested health insurance rates will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13. A July 31 virtual public meeting is also scheduled, if necessary; however, public comment is encouraged by the July 13 meeting because the second meeting may be canceled. At the meetings, each insurance company will provide a brief presentation about its rate increase requests, answer questions from DFR employees, and hear public comment from Oregonians. Public comment will be accepted now through July 13. A web address to watch the public meetings will be posted at oregonhealthrates.org at a later date.

“We look forward to a thorough and transparent process putting these rate requests through a rigorous public review, and we encourage the public to join the virtual public meeting and provide feedback on their health insurance plans,” Keen said. “This public process not only helps keep insurance companies accountable, but it gives Oregonians the opportunity be part of the process.”

Over the next several months, DFR will analyze the requested rates to ensure they adequately cover, without excessively exceeding, the amount necessary for the insurers’ to pay for plan participants’ healthcare costs. DFR must review and approve rates before they are charged to policyholders.

Final decisions for the 2027 year are anticipated in September.

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About DCBS: The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to dcbs.oregon.gov.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and dcbs.oregon.gov.

