Goldgenie Marks Apple's 50th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Innovation Tribute

The Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition by Goldgenie celebrates five decades of innovation, creativity and technological progress through a commemorative luxury smartphone collection inspired by Apple’s journey since 1976.

Luxury technology company commemorates five decades of technological progress with a collection inspired by innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.

For fifty years, Apple has demonstrated what can happen when innovation, imagination and determination come together. This collection is our tribute to the visionaries who helped change the world.” — Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie

DUBAI, NAD AL SHEBA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world marks 50 years since Apple's founding in 1976, Goldgenie has introduced the Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition , a commemorative collection inspired by one of the most influential innovation stories in modern history.Created to recognise five decades of technological progress, the collection celebrates the vision, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that helped transform personal computing, communications, entertainment and mobile technology.Since its founding in 1976, Apple has played a significant role in shaping the modern technology landscape. From the Apple I to the Macintosh, iPod and iPhone, the company's innovations have influenced industries, businesses and consumers around the world.The Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition was created as a tribute to the engineers, designers, entrepreneurs and innovators whose ideas helped redefine how people communicate, create and connect.Additional information about the collection can be found at the Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition page."For fifty years, Apple has demonstrated what can happen when innovation, imagination and determination come together," said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie."This collection is our tribute to the spirit of innovation and to the visionaries whose ideas transformed industries, inspired generations and changed the way the world communicates. Apple's story reminds us that some of the most powerful ideas begin with a willingness to challenge convention and think differently."Celebrating More Than TechnologyApple's influence extends beyond the products themselves.The company helped bring computing into homes, transformed digital music, revolutionised mobile communications and inspired generations of entrepreneurs, designers, engineers and creators around the world.The Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition celebrates not only the devices that defined generations, but also the culture of innovation they helped create.At a time when artificial intelligence, advanced computing, robotics and emerging technologies are opening new possibilities, the collection serves as a reminder that transformative ideas often begin with a simple belief that things can be done differently.Where Technology Meets CraftsmanshipFounded in 1995, Goldgenie has spent more than three decades creating luxury customised technology , bespoke gifts and premium lifestyle products for clients around the world.The Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition combines Goldgenie's heritage of craftsmanship with a milestone that resonates across generations of innovators, collectors and technology enthusiasts.The collection reflects a shared appreciation for originality, design excellence and the enduring impact of innovation.Further information about Goldgenie's Luxury iPhone Collection is available online.Looking Towards the Next 50 YearsWhile the collection celebrates the achievements of the past, it also looks towards the future.The next fifty years are expected to bring advances in artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, immersive computing, communications and next-generation innovation that may prove even more transformative than those of the last half-century.The Apple 50-Year Innovation Edition celebrates the pioneers who helped shape the modern world while recognising the innovators who will help define what comes next.As technology continues to evolve, the collection stands as a tribute to the power of creativity, perseverance and innovation to improve the human experience.About GoldgenieFounded in 1995 by entrepreneur Laban Roomes, Goldgenie is internationally recognised for creating luxury customised technology, bespoke gifts and premium lifestyle products. The company gained international recognition following investment on the BBC's Dragons' Den and has served clients worldwide for more than three decades, becoming synonymous with craftsmanship, innovation and luxury personalisation.Media ContactStephanie@goldgenie.comENDS

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