For Immediate Release: June 8, 2026

Media Contact: Kyle Casteel – Media Lead

Communication Office │ Department of Health

802-863-7280 │ [email protected]

Health and Safety Tips to Keep You Cool in Summer Heat

WATERBURY, VT – As the season’s first stretch of hot weather is forecast to set in this week, health officials are reminding Vermonters to ease into physical activities and be aware of the symptoms of heat illness.

Even when temperatures are in the 80s, people are at higher risk for dehydration, muscle cramps, headache, nausea, fainting, or even heat stroke, especially before our bodies are used to the change.

“As the weather heats up, it’s important to take it easier than usual, have a safe place to go if your house gets too hot and check on folks that might need extra support,” said Jared Ulmer, climate and health program manager with the health department. “It takes our bodies up to two weeks to adjust to hotter weather, so the risk of heat illness is often greatest during the first heat wave of the season. As we prepare for hot weather this summer, remember that the ‘first is the worst.’

Heat waves during the past two Junes have sent dozens of Vermonters to the emergency room and caused at least three deaths.

Tips for Staying Safe and Healthy in Hot Weather:

Drink plenty of water, or non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids.

Seek relief in air-conditioned spaces or other cool and shaded places – Find an interactive cooling sites map at HealthVermont.gov/hot-weather.

Ponds, lakes and rivers may still be too cold for swimming, so approach the water carefully if you want to take a dip to cool off.

Close window shades during the day. Keep windows closed when it is hotter outside than inside. Avoid using appliances and lights that generate heat.

Look Before You Lock! Never leave children, people with disabilities, older adults, or pets in a closed vehicle.

leave children, people with disabilities, older adults, or pets in a closed vehicle. Check on family, neighbors and others that might need extra support staying cool and hydrated.

Rest in a cool place and drink fluids if you start experiencing symptoms of heat illness. If symptoms continue, get worse, or if someone you are with seems confused, loses consciousness, or suddenly stops sweating, dial 9-1-1 and try to cool the person while waiting for help to arrive.

Older adults, people with disabilities and people managing chronic health conditions are often at the highest risk for severe heat illnesses. Other people at high risk include those who work or exercise outdoors, people who are unhoused, pregnant people, young children and people using drugs or alcohol. Consecutive hot days with warm overnight temperatures are particularly dangerous for people without air conditioning – especially if they live alone.

More Heat Safety Info and Resources from the Health Department:

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory, watch, or warning when the forecasted heat index is dangerously high. Visit weather.gov/btv/heat for detailed heat forecast and safety information and look for #VTHeatSafety on social media.

Vermonters are also encouraged to subscribe to VT Alert at vem.vermont.gov/VTAlert to be notified by phone, text or email when a heat alert is issued.

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About the Department of Health

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Translated Information – Print, video and audio resources are translated into many of the languages used in Vermont. Visit HealthVermont.gov/Translations for searchable tables of documents in each of the nine languages – including about preventing illness, healthy homes, and staying safe and healthy during extreme events like storms, power outages, hurricanes, and flooding.