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Hanson Invites Community to End-of-Session Town Hall, Co-Hosted with Senator Holmes

MONTGOMERY, Ill. — State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, is co-hosting an end-of-session community town hall with state Senator Linda Holmes on Monday, June 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m at the Geneva Public Library.

“I look forward to joining Senator Holmes next week to discuss priorities for the future of our community,” said Hanson. “After a long few weeks in Springfield, we want to make sure local, hard-working people are able to voice questions and concerns. The individual conversations I have in the district can lead to real change, so I encourage everyone to stop by so we can discuss priorities going forward.”

Hanson’s end-of-session town hall is a free event where he and Holmes will share any legislative updates, address constituent concerns, and answer questions about issues affecting the district. For more information, reach out to info@repmatthanson.com or call 630-425-3965. Interested parties can register for the town hall here

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Hanson Invites Community to End-of-Session Town Hall, Co-Hosted with Senator Holmes

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