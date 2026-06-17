JOLLY CANNABIS will attend Champs Trade Show in Chicago, June 23rd - June 25th at BOOTH #19035-19037

5MG THC + 5MG CBD IN EVERY CAN JOLLY CANNABIS - 5MG THC GUMMIES + 15MG THC GUMMIES Jolly Cannabis 1:25 AND 1:1 THC:CBD Gummies

JOLLY CANNABIS will showcase its lineup of high-quality edible blends at CHAMPS Trade Show in Chicago from June 23 through June 25th at Booth #19035-19037

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolly Cannabis is a forward-thinking cannabis and lifestyle brand dedicated to producing premium, compliant, and transparent hemp-derived products. With a focus on education, high-quality ingredients, and lifestyle integration, Jolly continues to set a higher standard for the modern consumer experience nationwide.At Champs Chicago, Jolly Cannabis will highlight their range of hemp-derived gummies. The Jolly Cannabis mission deeply values transparency and quality in their products in order to ensure accessibility and trust for both retailers and consumers. Education is at the forefront of their priorities, especially focused on informing consumers about high quality hemp derived THC products. Attendees can expect to see their 1:1 Line, their 1:25 Line, and their Full Spectrum CBD Line. Each blend is catered to the needs of various consumers. JOLLY’s brand new line, The Rotation, consists of their daily lineup for wellness. The Rotation includes THC Gummies for morning and CBD Gummies for night.Always delivering the latest in ratio options, Jolly Cannabis designs products that will work for every consumer and retailer alike. Along with their expansive ratio options, JOLLY offers diet-friendly edibles as well, including gluten-free and vegan options.Beyond its premium cannabis products, the company actively connects with the broader community through Jolly Club, its streetwear and athletics line that embodies the brand's active and vibrant culture.Attendees and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth #19035-19037 to learn more about Jolly Cannabis and explore their products.

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