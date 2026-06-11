Insurance School of TampaBay announces forming a LIVE CLASSROOM Property and Casualty Exam Prep Boot Camp

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P and C Exam Prep Boot Camp (P&C Boot Camp) class room Property and Casualty Cram Course by The Insurance School of Tampa Bay – live Classroom and Streaming

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Property and Casualty Exam Prep Boot Camp (P&C Boot Camp)

First-Ever Property and Casualty Cram Course by The Insurance School of Tampa Bay – Live Classroom and Streaming

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay is excited to announce its inaugural property and casualty cram course—a fast-paced, non-credit exam-prep program designed to help prospective test-takers prepare for the 2044 (Personal Lines) and 220 (Commercial Lines) state exams.

The course, titled P&C Boot Camp (Property & Casualty Exam Prep), blends live in-person instruction with remote access. Participants can attend in person at the Cooke Real Estate School, 4130 16th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703, or join via live streaming, with recordings available for later review. The boot camp runs for 30 hours of focused study over three days: Thursday, July 16; Friday, July 17; and Saturday, July 18, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day.

Leading the sessions are Christopher Kazor, CIC; Lutcf, CDEI, Chief Academic Officer at The Insurance School of Tampa Bay; and Michael Petruccelli, a licensed Multi-Line Agent. The instruction centers on targeted review for the 2044 and 220 exams, featuring exam-style questions, thorough explanations, and focused answer discussions. This is a rapid, exam-focused review designed to maximize efficiency; it is not a bridge course or a full rehash of the entire curriculum, with limited Q&A periods to maintain pace.

Class capacity supports both in-person and remote participation: in-person seats are capped at 15, with an additional 20 streaming seats available. Attendees may choose between a PDF materials package or printed notebooks. Pricing options are as follows:

• • Option A (PDF): $225, includes access to all notes and more than 350 practice questions (no printed materials)

• • Option B (Printed notebooks of digital materials): $300 total, includes printed notebooks delivered at the start of class

• • Option C (Attend online live streaming): $200 (includes PDF of digital materials)

• • Option D (2044 – ONE DAY online pass): $99 (includes PDF of digital materials)

ALL STUDENTS will receive a PDF of digital materials.

Class sessions are organized as follows:

• • Day 1: General Terms and Concepts; Florida Insurance Law; Florida Auto Laws; Mid-morning break; Personal Lines forms (Personal Auto Policy, Dwelling Policy, Homeowners Policy, Flood, Farm); Questions; End Day 1 with Personal Lines

• • Day 2: Commercial Lines (Commercial Auto, Business Auto, Truckers, Garage); Mid-morning break; Commercial Property (BPP Form, Other Property Forms); Commercial Liability (CGL, Other Liability Forms); Q&A; End Day 2

• • Day 3: Miscellaneous Commercial Insurance Forms; Q&A; End Day 3

The printed materials package includes class notes, more than 350 practice questions, and detailed answer explanations. Attendees will gain a focused, exam-style review of topics most likely to appear on the 2044 and 220 exams, develop familiarity with question formats and test-taking strategies, and benefit from clear explanations to reinforce understanding and retention. As with all offerings, this is a high-intensity review intended for exam readiness and is not a qualifying course or a license-granting program.

Registration is limited: 15 in-person seats and 20 streaming seats. To reserve a spot, visit https://insuranceschooloftampabay.com/exam-prep/. For more information, contact Chris Kazor at 813-833-5777 or ckazor@isotampabay.com.

This live classroom course is a pilot program. If successful, The Insurance School of Tampa Bay plans to offer additional LIVE classes when course content is updated and will invite students to participate in the classroom setting. For the LIVE CLASSROOM option, a minimum of five paid students is required by July 10; prepayments will be refunded if the class is canceled.

THIS IS NOT A BRIDGE COURSE OR ANY OTHER CREDITED COURSE BY FDFS OR OFFICE OF INSURANCE REGULATIONS - THIS IS AN EXAM PREP COURSE

About The Insurance School of Tampa Bay:

The Insurance School of Tampa Bay specializes in targeted exam preparation and professional development for insurance professionals. Our experienced instructors bring decades of industry knowledge to a fast-moving, results-focused learning environment. We are scheduling LIVE classroom sessions in response to demand and look forward to expanding offerings as interest grows.

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