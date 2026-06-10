BoyarMiller Earns Listing in Prestigious 2026 Chambers and Partners Rankings

BoyarMiller

Three Practice Areas Ranked, Seven Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Chambers USA Guide

This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our attorneys helping businesses address complex legal and strategic challenges.” — Chris Hanslik

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoyarMiller has been named by Chambers and Partners, an esteemed independent research firm, in their 2026 rankings for excellence in the firm's three practice areas – corporate M&A, real estate, and commercial litigation.Texas: Corporate/M&A | Highly Regarded | USA | Band 2 | 2026Texas: Real Estate | USA | Band 3 | 2026Texas: Houston & Surrounds: Litigation: General and Commercial | USA | Band 5 | 2026Beyond practice area rankings, BoyarMiller is proud to celebrate the following individuals:Texas: Corporate M&A Gary Miller , Founding Shareholder | USA | Band 5 | 2026Jet A. McGuire, Senior Associate | USA | Associates To Watch | 2026Texas: Houston & Surrounds, Litigation: General CommercialAndrew Pearce, Shareholder | USA | Band 5 | 20256 Chris Hanslik , Firm Chairman | USA | Band 4 | 2026Texas: Real EstateHilary Tyson, Shareholder | USA | Band 4 | 2026Tiffany Melchers, Shareholder | USA | Band 4 | 2026“This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our attorneys helping businesses address complex legal and strategic challenges,” said Chris Hanslik, Firm Chairman of BoyarMiller. “To be acknowledged across our practices speaks to the strength of our collaborative approach and the reputation we have built for delivering practical, business-minded counsel. We are especially proud to see our individual attorneys recognized for their leadership and dedication to client success.”Chambers and Partners compiles its rankings through in-depth, independent research, gathering insights from clients, peers, and members of the business community. Their evaluations highlight each lawyer’s legal proficiency, experience, effectiveness, client service, and dedication to their specific practice areas.To learn more about BoyarMiller's services and nationally recognized legal team, visit BoyarMiller.com.About Chambers and PartnersChambers and Partners is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions, delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world’s leading lawyers. Chambers USA edition is compiled through assessment of a lawyer’s work from external market sources, with an emphasis on technical legal ability and client service. Firms and lawyers need to demonstrate sustained excellence to be ranked in the guide.About BoyarMillerBoyarMiller is a mid-size Houston-based law firm that advances client business goals by bringing new possibilities into focus with confidence and clarity to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Since 1990, we have been providing practical and smart business solutions. Our firm is comprised of three practice groups—corporate mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and litigation—and we serve multinational companies, middle-market businesses and entrepreneurs in need of collaborative and strategic representation.

BoyarMiller Earns Listing in Prestigious 2026 Chambers and Partners Rankings

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