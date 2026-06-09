AI-Guided Crisis Communications App Message Prism Launches as Hurricane Season Begins

The Message Prism logo reflects the platform's ability to transform a single source of information into multiple audience communications.

New app helps emergency managers and public information professionals create crisis communications during hurricane season and beyond

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoneking Strategic Communications Technologies today announced the launch of Message Prism , an AI-guided crisis communications app to help organizations rapidly evaluate, create, adapt, and organize public-facing messages during high-pressure situations and rapidly evolving events.From a single set of facts, organizations can quickly generate up to nine commonly used communications products in under a minute. Products include press releases, social media posts, media advisories, FAQs, public advisories/warnings, talking points, statements, community updates, and internal staff communications.More than common AI, Message Prism applies Emergency Management Principles of Information and best practices to each of the nine available communications products. Organizations can also tailor each message to align with their branding, communications, and values standards, ensuring a connection to target audiences.Designed for businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, public relations professionals, healthcare organizations, and mission-driven companies, Message Prism supports communications teams responding to crises, reputational threats, operational disruptions, emergencies, and organizational change.“In a crisis, organizations often have minutes, not hours or days, to respond,” said Dan Stoneking, co-founder of Message Prism and former Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “Message Prism was built to help communications teams move quickly without sacrificing clarity, accuracy, or strategic alignment. When information is moving fast, organizations need tools that help them communicate confidently and consistently across every audience and platform.”Message Prism combines strategic communications expertise with AI-guided tools. Rather than replacing human communication, Message Prism AI enhances it and acts as a partner to in adapting messages for different audiences and environments.“At Message Prism, we believe technology should support stronger human connection, but not replace it,” Stoneking added. “With Message Prism, crisis communicators can spend more time advising leadership, coordinating with partners, and helping survivors, rather than working on a third draft of a news release. Our goal is to help organizations communicate more clearly, more strategically, and more meaningfully in a world where attention and trust matter more than ever.About Stoneking Strategic Communications TechnologiesMessage Prism was created by Stoneking Strategic Communications Technologies at the intersection of crisis communication, emergency management, applied technology, and practical AI. The people behind Message Prism have spent years helping organizations communicate under pressure, build technology for real operational environments, and deliver AI-powered tools that solve actual problems, not theoretical ones. That experience shaped Message Prism into something very specific: a trusted communications companion for professionals who need to move fast, stay in control, and speak clearly when the stakes are high.For more information or to take advantage of a seven-day free trial, visit the Message Prism Official Website.

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