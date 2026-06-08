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Chinook fishing in the Little Salmon River is closed

Idaho Fish and Game closed sport fishery for Chinook salmon in the Little Salmon River on June 8 after harvest objectives were met. As of June 8, the Lochsa River is the only remaining Chinook fishery open. 

The South Fork Salmon River and Upper Salmon River will open for Chinook fishing on June 18. 

For updates on all Chinook fishing, see the Chinook Seasons and Rules webpage. 

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Chinook fishing in the Little Salmon River is closed

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