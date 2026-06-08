District 4 Townhall meeting, hosted by Commissioner Donna Johns

District 4 Townhall Meeting Hosted by Commissioner Johns

Walton County – 06/05/26 – Walton County Commissioner Donna Johns hosted a Townhall Meeting on Thursday evening to discuss community issues. The standing-room-only event drew residents from all across District 4 and the discussions were wide-ranging.

Topics included the ever-increasing proliferation of electric bicycles or e-bikes and the dangers posed by their reckless and unsafe use on the sidewalks. Drainage issues in several areas were also discussed, as well as planned improvements to Paradise Park and Legion Park. Pickleball courts and where to place them was another topic that drew multiple comments. Several residents expressed thanks to Commissioner Johns for holding the Townhall Meeting.

On hand to answer questions were senior county staff members, including County Administrator Brian Kellenberger, Deputy County Administrator Mike Thornton, Beach Operations Director Josh Ervin, County Engineer Chance Powell, Long Range Infrastructure Program Engineer Anna Hudson, Public Works Director Buddy Wright and Deputy Public Works Director Scott Caraway, among other staff members.

After the question-and-answer segment was over, County staff members met with residents individually to discuss specific projects.

After the Townhall Meeting concluded, Commissioner Johns said she was very pleased with the large turnout and felt that the interaction between citizens and staff was extremely helpful for all.

“This was a great way of getting facts out to our residents who came to ask questions and discuss important issues,” said Commissioner Johns. “I learned some things and it was great having staff here to answer questions and address concerns. There was a lot of good information shared here today.

“Given the diverse population of District 4, we know that there is no way to please everybody, that’s just not possible, but we are trying to make the best decisions we can for everybody. Our staff is made up of dedicated, hard-working professionals who do their very best for our residents every day. I think they just do a marvelous job! This was a great Townhall Meeting, and I couldn’t be happier about how things went.”





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