ACMP Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Association of Change Management Professionals® Unveils Reimagined Online Forum, Mobile App, and AI-Powered Search

ACMP exists to connect and support change management professionals around the world, and this investment reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional member experience.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) today announced the launch of a reimagined ACMP Connect experience, a new ACMP Connect mobile app, and an AI-powered Search Assistant designed to help members connect, learn, and access knowledge more efficiently than ever before.The new experience represents a significant investment in the future of ACMP’s global professional community, providing members with enhanced tools to collaborate, share expertise, and discover valuable resources from change management professionals around the world.The upgraded ACMP Connect platform introduces a modernized user experience, improved navigation, enhanced community engagement features, and seamless access across desktop and mobile devices. Members can now stay connected wherever they are through the new ACMP Connect mobile app, available for both iOS and Android devices.A key feature of the new experience is the AI-powered Search Assistant, which transforms how members discover knowledge across the ACMP community. More than a traditional search tool, the AI Search Assistant provides a conversational experience that helps members quickly uncover relevant discussions, resources, templates, and insights by asking questions in natural language."ACMP exists to connect and support change management professionals around the world, and this investment reflects our commitment to delivering an exceptional member experience," said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. "The new ACMP Connect experience, mobile app, and AI Search Assistant make it easier than ever for members to access the collective knowledge of our global community, engage with peers, and find the insights they need to drive successful change."The AI Search Assistant helps members navigate years of community knowledge and expertise, reducing the time spent searching for answers while increasing access to practical, experience-based insights from fellow practitioners."One of ACMP's greatest strengths is the depth of knowledge and experience shared by our members," said Rich Batchelor, President of ACMP. "These new capabilities help unlock that knowledge in powerful ways. Whether members are seeking guidance on a complex change initiative, looking for resources, or connecting with peers around the world, the enhanced ACMP Connect experience makes those interactions faster, easier, and more valuable."The launch supports ACMP's ongoing mission to advance the discipline of change management and create meaningful opportunities for professionals to learn from one another, share best practices, and strengthen their impact within organizations.The new ACMP Connect experience and mobile app are now available to ACMP members. Members can access the platform through their existing ACMP account credentials and download the ACMP Connect mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.Not a member yet? Join ACMP today to unlock AI-powered knowledge, a global network of practitioners, and tools designed to support your growth and career.###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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