Six Futures Launches to Make Financial Education Accessible for Black Communities and Communities of Color

Six Futures is a financial education platform focused on helping Black communities and communities of color build knowledge around wealth, ownership, income, and long-term financial decision-making.

New financial education platform covers topics ranging from housing and credit to investing, business ownership, and generational wealth.

We are living through a Black Renaissance. Six Futures exists to make sure that renaissance has an economic foundation beneath it.” — Frederick Antoine

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six Futures today announced its official launch as a financial education company dedicated to making complex financial strategies simple and usable for Black communities and communities of color. According to Pew Research Center, Black Americans hold 3.4 percent of the country's total wealth despite representing 13.7 percent of the population. Six Futures exists to expand participation in the systems that shape wealth, ownership, and economic mobility.The platform covers the full range of financial life. From kitchen-table pressures like rising rent, predatory lending, and deed theft, to investing, homeownership, business building, and intergenerational wealth transfer, Six Futures covers the financial decisions that shape economic outcomes across generations. The company partners with voices in finance, policy, and community to bring context and perspective to issues that are often reduced to headlines and statistics."We are living through a Black renaissance. The last one was built in churches and on main streets. This one is being built in the cloud. Six Futures exists to make sure that renaissance has an economic foundation beneath it. We are not here for the short-term attention. We are here to give people the tools to elevate their financial lives and the lives of their families, for good," said Frederick Antoine, Co-Founder and Chief Brand and Growth Officer of Six Futures.Six Futures was founded on the belief that understanding how money works is one of the most powerful tools available for individual and community growth. The company's core values ground that belief in four specific commitments: access as liberation, community first, protection from predatory systems, and helping families build, retain, and pass down assets.Whether someone is stabilizing household finances, buying their first home, navigating a major financial decision, or thinking about what they will leave behind, the platform delivers content tied to the specific mechanics of that moment. Six Futures is designed to grow into a destination where people return not just for information, but for the tools and community support to act on it."The barriers our communities face are built into the systems themselves. Six Futures exists to make sure people have what they need to navigate those systems on their own terms," said Gabriel Cuthbert, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Six Futures.Six Futures was co-founded by Frederick Antoine and Gabriel Cuthbert.Six Futures is available now at www.sixfutures.com About Six Futures Founded in 2025, Six Futures is a financial education company built to make complex financial strategies simple and usable for Black communities and communities of color. Topics range from housing, investing, and business to policy and generational wealth transfer. Six Futures believes that when one learns, we all grow. Learn. Build. Pass it on.

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