Mechoopda Indian Tribe Reclaims 450 Acres in First Ancestral Land Return in Big Chico Creek Watershed

State-supported rematriation advances salmon restoration, wildfire recovery, and tribal stewardship

CHICO - The Mechoopda Indian Tribe of Chico Rancheria announced the acquisition of 450 acres of ancestral land in Butte County, made possible through the California Natural Resources Agency’s Tribal Nature-Based Solutions Program (TNBS). This land return restores tribal stewardship in the Big Chico Creek watershed and advances salmon recovery, cultural preservation, and climate resilience. The project reflects California’s growing commitment to ancestral land return through the state’s new Tribal Stewardship Policy, helping reach the goal of meaningful and durable tribal stewardship over at least 7.5 million acres of land and coastal waters.

The acquisition includes two properties adjacent to the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve, within the broader Big Chico Creek watershed. This landscape is rich in eco-cultural resources and provides important habitat for native salmon and other sensitive species. The watershed connects to the Sacramento River downstream, supporting broader salmon restoration and watershed protection efforts being implemented by the Mechoopda Tribe and partners across the region. For the Mechoopda, the canyon and the creek that flows through it – known as Ótakim Séwi in the Mechoopda language – hold generations of cultural, ecological, and ceremonial significance.

“It is so important to protect this land,” said Dennis Ramirez, Mechoopda’s Tribal Chairman. “We are extremely grateful to the sellers, to the CNRA team, and to our many partners, including Chico State and the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve. The return of this land to the Mechoopda Tribe is something that will be cherished by our future generations and is a reminder that Mechoopda are the true stewards of this land.

“Mechoopda people have lived along Ótakim Séwi for time immemorial,” says Kyle McHenry, the Tribe’s Cultural Director and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. “This watershed and these properties are so important to our people. They are more than just acres of land; they are a chance for our people to have an intimate connection with the land of our ancestors. Our people have had a relationship with this landscape for millennia. It is incredibly rewarding to be able to reconnect with it and steward it once more.”

The rematriation of these lands was made possible through partnerships with Chico State, the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve, and previous landowners who worked closely with the Tribe to return the properties to tribal stewardship. The project centers Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) in long-term restoration and land management while supporting research, education, and collaborative stewardship throughout the canyon.

The project creates a foundation for future multi-benefit efforts led by the Tribe, including eco-cultural restoration, fuels reduction, wildfire resilience, cultural ceremony restoration, and habitat recovery guided by TEK. The acquisition also strengthens habitat connectivity between Bidwell Park, the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve, and surrounding open space, creating expanded opportunities for wildlife movement, watershed restoration, and long-term landscape resilience.

The landscape has faced recent and severe impacts. The July 2024 Park Fire burned through Upper Bidwell Park and the surrounding canyon, destroying structures on the acquired properties and damaging habitat, vegetation, and watershed health. The fire underscored the urgency of restoring tribal stewardship and ecological resilience throughout the canyon. Staff from the Tribe’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) worked alongside CNRA to move the project forward and will lead efforts to stabilize and restore the land in alignment with cultural values and ecological priorities.

“CNRA has been an incredible partner throughout this entire process,” said Patrick Spielman, the Mechoopda Tribe’s Environmental Director. “They understand that land-return is only the first step of this journey. This project is so much larger than that. It creates so many opportunities for the Tribe and the community. From re-introducing indigenous stewardship techniques to the watershed to creating workforce development opportunities for the Tribe; this project is the next step in managing this watershed holistically and across boundaries.”

The acquisition also advances California’s Tribal Stewardship Policy, a statewide effort to expand tribal access, collaboration, and ancestral land return across California. The policy, launched in March 2026, help tribes strengthen partnerships, navigate state agencies and grants, secure stewardship funding, expand tribal-led restoration, and cultural land management efforts; including cultural burning, TEK, workforce development, and long-term stewardship planning.

“This investment supports tribal leadership in restoring lands and waters that are critical to California’s environment and heritage,” said Geneva E. B. Thompson, Deputy Secretary for Tribal Affairs, California Natural Resources Agency. “This land return marks a major step toward addressing historical wrongs in the Big Chico Creek watershed after generations of displacement and environmental loss. Projects like this deliver real benefits for ecosystems, communities, and future generations.”

The TNBS Program grants fund tribal-led projects that restore ecosystems, reduce climate risks, and return land to tribal ownership. To date, TNBS has helped return 40,574.94 acres and invested over $100 million statewide.