Amada Senior Care brings trusted home care & free LTC claim management to Grove City, Plain City, and London, OH

senior care at home

Locally owned agency serves Grove City, Plain City, London & Marysville with personal care and free Long-Term Care insurance claim filing.

Our goal is to make sure every family in Grove City, Hilliard, Plain City and Columbus gets the care their loved one needs and pays as little out of pocket as possible.” — Abhi Srivastava, Owner, Amada Senior Care West Columbus

GROVE CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amada Senior Care West Columbus , a locally owned and operated in-home senior care agency, today announced the expansion of its dedicated care services and Long-Term Care (LTC) insurance advocacy program across Grove City, Plain City, London, Marysville, and surrounding West Columbus communities. The announcement underscores the agency's commitment to helping Ohio families keep their aging loved ones safe, comfortable, and independent at home — without the financial burden many families fear.As one of central Ohio's most trusted non-medical home care providers, Amada Senior Care West Columbus offers a comprehensive range of personalized services including personal care (bathing, dressing, grooming), companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation to medical appointments, medication reminders, respite care for family caregivers, and 24-hour or live-in caregiver support.Free Long-Term Care Insurance Claim Management — A Unique Community BenefitWhat sets Amada Senior Care West Columbus apart from other area home care agencies is its industry-leading LTC Concierge program. Many Grove City and West Columbus families hold Long-Term Care insurance policies — from carriers such as Genworth, John Hancock, Mutual of Omaha, Transamerica, and others — yet have never activated their benefits, often because the claims process feels overwhelming.Amada's trained team reviews each client's policy, contacts the carrier directly, and manages all paperwork, invoices, and follow-up communications on the family's behalf — at no additional charge. "Most families are sitting on benefits they've paid premiums for, for decades, and they don't know how to access them," said Abhi Srivastava, owner of Amada Senior Care West Columbus. "We handle the entire process for them. Our goal is to make sure every family in Grove City, Hilliard, Plain City, and London gets the care their loved one needs — and pays as little out of pocket as possible."In addition to LTCI claim support, the agency also assists qualifying veterans and their families in accessing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Aid and Attendance benefit, which can provide significant financial assistance toward the cost of in-home care.Serving the Communities That Matter MostAmada Senior Care West Columbus serves seniors and their families throughout Franklin, Union, Madison, and Delaware counties, with particular depth of service in Grove City (ZIP 43123), Plain City (43064), London (43140), Marysville (43040), Galloway (43119), Hilliard (43026), and West Jefferson (43162). The agency's regional office is located at 2323 West 5th Avenue, Suite 120, Columbus, OH 43204.All Amada caregivers are thoroughly screened, background-checked, and matched to each client's specific needs, preferences, and personality — not simply assigned based on availability. The agency maintains an ongoing quality assurance program and encourages open communication between caregivers, clients, and family members.Free Care Consultation Available to All FamiliesAmada Senior Care West Columbus offers a free, no-obligation care needs consultation to any family in its service area. During the consultation, families can discuss their loved one's current and anticipated care needs, understand the full range of available services, and receive a clear assessment of whether their Long-Term Care insurance policy or VA benefits may apply.Families interested in scheduling a consultation or learning more about in-home senior care options in Grove City, Plain City, or the broader West Columbus area are encouraged to call (614) 977-0030 or visit amadaseniorcare.com/west-columbus-senior-care.About Amada Senior Care West ColumbusAmada Senior Care West Columbus is a locally owned and operated franchise of Amada Senior Care, one of America's fastest-growing in-home senior care companies. The agency provides non-medical personal care, companionship, and specialized care services to seniors in Grove City, Plain City, London, Marysville, Galloway, Hilliard, West Jefferson, and surrounding Central Ohio communities. Amada Senior Care West Columbus is distinguished by its free Long-Term Care insurance claim management service and its assistance to veterans seeking VA Aid and Attendance benefits. For more information, call (614) 977-0030 or visit amadaseniorcare.com/west-columbus-senior-care.

Amada Senior Care West Columbus is A+ Certified by the Home Care Standards Bureau (HCSB).

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