Commissioners to consider proposed ordinance on low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles

First reading on June 9 provides residents an opportunity to learn about the proposal and share public comment

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners will consider a proposed ordinance regulating low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles during its first reading at a regular Business Meeting on Tuesday, June 9.

The proposed ordinance comes in response to growing safety concerns involving the operation of certain motorized vehicles on public roads, trails and other public property throughout Douglas County. The ordinance is being proposed in partnership with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, which will also be responsible for enforcing the ordinance if approved.

As electric-powered transportation options have become increasingly popular, particularly among youth, local law enforcement and county officials have seen an increase in incidents involving vehicles that are not legally permitted to operate in the same manner as traditional bicycles.

The proposed ordinance is intended to address the operation of low-powered scooters and off-highway vehicles on public property. It would establish local regulations and penalties related to unlawful operation, reckless driving, careless driving, helmet requirements for minors and parental responsibility in certain situations. It would also authorize enforcement measures, including vehicle impoundment for violations.

Attend the Business Meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9

Unable to attend? Visit our webpage to read the full ordinance and share your feedback.

Residents interested in learning more about the different classifications of electric bicycles and motorized vehicles are encouraged to review educational resources provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at https://dcsheriff.net/ebike/