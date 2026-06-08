Attention hunters and anglers: New rules for tag exchanges and lifetime licenses will be in effect for 2026

Deer and Elk Hunters: New deadline date for exchanging general season tags

The new deadline to exchange general season deer and elk tags is July 31. No exchanges will be processed after that date. This includes exchanging a general season deer or elk tag for controlled hunt tags, Landowner Appreciation Program tags, Extra tags, and Unlimited tags.

Hunters are also reminded that the deadline to claim a deer or elk controlled hunt tag is Aug. 1, and all tags not claimed by that date will be forfeited. However, if you are exchanging a regular season tag for a controlled hunt tag, you must still meet the July 31 exchange deadline.

New residency rules for lifetime license eligibility

As of July 1, residents must have been an Idaho resident for at least 5 years to be eligible for a Lifetime License Certificate. Idahoans who have not been residents for 5 years are not eligible to apply for a Lifetime License Certificate.

If the recipient of a lifetime license is under the age of five, the parent or legal guardian of the child must be an Idaho resident for at least five years for the child to be eligible.

If purchasing prior to July 1, Idahoans must have been an Idaho resident for at least 6 months to be eligible to apply for Lifetime License Certificate.

For more information, go the lifetime licenses webpage.



