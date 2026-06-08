Blackfoot ranchers Mark and Wendy Pratt receive award from Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies

Mark and Wendy Pratt of Blackfoot were recently presented the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agency’s “Outstanding Citizen Wildlife Contributor of the Year Award” for their exemplary work balancing private land stewardship, wildlife conservation and public access.

“Mark and Wendy exemplify the values of stewardship, collaboration and public service, and it’s my distinct honor to congratulate them for this well-deserved award,” Idaho Fish and Game Director and WAFWA president Jim Fredericks said. “They have not only preserved access to a significant Idaho landscape, but they have also improved the relationship between the sporting public, scientific community and private landowners.”

The Pratts come from third- and fourth-generation ranching families. As a leader in the Eastern Idaho Grazing Association, Mark has demonstrated a strong commitment to balancing working lands. Rather than restricting public access, the Pratts proactively engaged with the Idaho Fish and Game and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to identify solutions that would maintain public access while addressing on-the-ground resource impacts.

Mark’s leadership led to the enrollment of 27,000 acres of private land into Fish and Game’s Access Yes! program. This monumental contribution ensures continued public access for hunting and angling while protecting critical habitats for mule deer, elk, sage-grouse, Columbian sharp-tailed grouse, along with many other species.

Wendy was instrumental in one of the largest and longest wildlife research projects in Idaho history – the sage-grouse and grazing project. Her efforts were the catalyst that built the trust necessary to initiate and sustain a ground-breaking 10-year project. Wendy’s role went far beyond advisory by ensuring that rigorous study designs were also logistically feasible for those working on the land.

Throughout the project, she remained a staunch advocate for finding the truth and making sure the results were actionable by both the scientific community and those working on the land.

“Together, the Pratts have given thousands of hours of uncompensated time and traveled thousands of miles at their own expense to open the eyes of many to the crucial link between working landscapes and wildlife conservation,” Fredericks said. “We are fortunate in Idaho to have them because their tireless work has benefitted the ranching community, wildlife and Idaho sportsmen and women, and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.”