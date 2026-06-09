Avaamo and Vonage Partner to Bring AI Voice Agents to Healthcare at Enterprise Scale

Avaamo and Vonage Launch Next-Generation Voice Agents for Healthcare

Strategic partnership brings enterprise-scale AI automation to healthcare workflows and patient communication.

Our partnership with Vonage gives providers a strategy to integrate AI into their existing CX infrastructure with a proven solution that dramatically improves patient access.” — Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo and Vonage today announced a strategic partnership to help healthcare systems modernize patient engagement and operational workflows through AI Agents and voice-first automation at enterprise scale.The collaboration brings together Avaamo's healthcare AI Agents and Vonage's secure, scalable CCaaS platform to deliver a unified solution that automates patient-facing and administrative interactions across voice and digital channels. The joint solution is designed to help healthcare providers improve access to care, reduce operational complexity, and deliver measurable business outcomes.Avaamo's AI Agents are purpose-built for healthcare workflows such as appointment scheduling, care navigation, billing, and lab results. These agents understand medical terminology, clinical processes, and healthcare policies, enabling them to execute tasks end-to-end while integrating seamlessly into existing systems and workflows.Vonage's communications platform enables reliable, enterprise-grade voice and messaging experiences, allowing healthcare organizations to deploy natural, conversational interactions at scale. Together, the companies enable voice-first engagement that improves accessibility, reduces wait times, and supports high-volume patient interactions.The joint solution integrates with leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, enabling secure data exchange and workflow automation. This ensures patient information remains accurate and current while reducing manual effort for front-office and service teams.Healthcare organizations deploying the Avaamo–Vonage solution benefit from faster implementations and quicker time to value. By combining ready-to-deploy AI Agents with scalable communications infrastructure, providers can realize measurable improvements in operational efficiency, patient engagement, and response times.Clients also receive coordinated onboarding and ongoing support from both Avaamo and Vonage, simplifying vendor management and reducing deployment risk."Healthcare systems are seeking agentic AI to automate appointment scheduling and billing inquiries — and to close gaps in care pathways," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. "Our partnership with Vonage gives providers a strategy to integrate AI into their existing CX infrastructure with a proven solution that delivers seamless outcomes and dramatically improves patient access."About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.About VonageVonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

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