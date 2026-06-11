New Book 'AI of One's Own' Shows Non-Programmers How to Build a Personal AI With User-Owned Memory

AI of One's Own

Every model swap wipes what users taught their AI. A new guide shows how to build a memory layer on your own Mac that survives the switch.

Most people do not need to wait for a large company to give them a personal AI. They can start by combining cloud AI with a memory layer they control.” — Noboru Ikuta

MINATO, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and former engineer Noboru Ikuta has released "AI of One's Own," a practical guide to building a personal AI environment that keeps long-term memory under the user's own control. The release consists of three complementary parts: a book (Kindle and paperback), a screen-based video course on Udemy, and a configuration template pack on Gumroad.The guide addresses a common frustration with current AI assistants: they retain little or no context between sessions, requiring users to re-explain themselves each time. Rather than proposing a fully local system, the book describes a hybrid architecture. Cloud AI models, such as those from OpenAI and Anthropic, provide the intelligence, while the long-term memory layer — documents, preferences, and past decisions — remains on the user's own Mac, where it can be read, edited, version-controlled, backed up, and deleted.The book organizes this approach around four structural pillars: system prompts, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), persistent memory, and pinned documents. No programming experience is assumed; readers who can operate a Mac, a browser, and basic copy-and-paste terminal commands can follow the build from start to finish."When you can hand an AI your goals, your judgment, and what you care about, it stops being a borrowed tool and becomes your own," said Ikuta. "I didn't want to keep that feeling to myself. That is why it exists in three forms: a book for the thinking, a course for the hands-on building, and templates as a shortcut."Ikuta began his career in telecommunications and database engineering and founded Infotect Inc. in 2004. His green-IT research was selected for Japan's IPA Mitou Program in 2008. From 2019 to 2026, he stepped away from his career entirely, spending nearly seven years abroad as a single father raising three sons. After returning to Japan, he built his own personal AI environment in roughly two weeks while managing school runs and household life — an experience that became the basis for the book."AI of One's Own" is available in English and Japanese. Details, including a free preview PDF containing the synopsis, the four-pillar design, and the memory chapter, are available at the official website.Media Contact:Noboru Ikutasupport@aiofonesown.comX / Threads / Instagram: @aiofonesown

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