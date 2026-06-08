State Police Arrest Teen After Stabbing Two at Wilmington Hair Salon

Date Posted: Monday, June 8th, 2026

The Delaware State Police arrested a 15-year-old female, from Wilmington, Delaware, after stabbing her hairdresser and another individual at a Wilmington hair salon Sunday afternoon.

On June 7, 2026, at approximately 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to Fransiah African Braids, located at 3914 North Market Street, in Wilmington, for a report of a stabbing. The preliminary investigation revealed the 15-year-old was having her hair braided when the teen became upset with the results.

During the incident, the teenager threw items inside the business before taking a pair of scissors from the hairdresser and entering a restroom. A short time later, she exited the restroom and confronted the stylist while threatening her with the scissors. Following a verbal altercation, the teen assaulted and stabbed the hairdresser multiple times.

A bystander attempted to intervene and restrain the teen but was also stabbed during the incident. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Responding troopers located the teen outside the business and took her into custody without incident. She was taken to Troop 1 where she was charged with the below listed offenses, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to the Department of Services for Children Youth and Their Families on a $10,100 secured bond.

Assault Second Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony)

Assault Third Degree

Disorderly Conduct

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.