Join us on June 9th at 9 AM for the opening of the Joint Training Facility & Emergency Shelter

Sumter County invites residents to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Joint Training Facility & Emergency Shelter located at the Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The ceremony will celebrate the completion of a new facility designed to strengthen emergency preparedness, support first-responder training, and enhance the community’s sheltering capabilities.

Following the ribbon cutting, members of the public will have the opportunity to tour the facility and learn more about its future role in serving Sumter County residents and emergency personnel.

The Joint Training Facility & Emergency Shelter will support both emergency sheltering and public safety training, creating a multi-purpose space for community resilience and emergency response preparedness.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of this important facility and invite the community to see firsthand how it will support residents and first responders for years to come,” said Rob Hanson, Fire Chief for Sumter County Fire & EMS. “This facility strengthens our ability to train locally, improve emergency preparedness, and provide safe sheltering options for our community during times of need.”

“This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for both agencies to strengthen training, preparedness, and collaboration,” said Brian Twiss, Fire Chief of The Villages Public Safety Department. “Having access to a local, state-of-the-art training facility allows our personnel to train together in realistic environments, ultimately enhancing the level of service and emergency response we provide to the communities we serve.”

The public is encouraged to attend and explore the new facility.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Joint Training Facility & Emergency Shelter When: Tuesday, June 9, 2026 | 9:00 a.m. Where: Sumter County Joint Training Facility & Emergency Shelter - 227 Gloria Rowe Hayward Way, Sumterville, FL 33585

Tours of the facilities will be available following the ceremony.

For more information, contact PIO@sumtercountyfl.gov.