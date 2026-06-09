Zonin Prosecco Introduces Americans to Italy's Aperitivo Culture as Consumers Redefine Celebration

Zonin Prosecco 750ml Bottle

As consumers embrace more spontaneous, experiential occasions, Zonin Prosecco invites Americans to discover a more authentic expression of modern Italian living

As consumers redefine celebration, they actively look for ways to create meaningful moments without waiting for a major occasion. This is what aperitivo has represented in Italy for generations.” — Rob Gelwicks, Managing Director of the Americas for Zonin 1821

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans are redefining what celebration looks like. Increasingly, consumers are trading formal occasions and milestone-only indulgences for more spontaneous moments of connection – from Sunday brunches and backyard gatherings to pre-dinner drinks shared with friends and informal evenings spent around the table. As this cultural shift continues to reshape the beverage landscape, Zonin Prosecco is introducing consumers to one of Italy's most enduring traditions: aperitivo.Long woven into the fabric of everyday Italian life, aperitivo is more than a drink before dinner. It is a ritual centered on slowing down, connecting with others and savoring the moment – an approach that feels increasingly relevant as consumers seek experiences that are both meaningful and attainable.The timing is significant. According to industry-leading IWSR, Prosecco remains one of the strongest-performing segments within sparkling wine, benefiting from consumers' growing interest in approachable luxury, versatility and lower-alcohol occasions. IWSR has also identified spritz-style serves and aperitivo occasions as key drivers of continued growth within the category. At the same time, broader consumer research from McKinsey & Company has found that consumers increasingly prioritize experiences and meaningful social connections over material purchases, creating new opportunities for rituals and occasions centered on hospitality, social gatherings and shared experiences."Today's consumer is redefining celebration," said Rob Gelwicks , Managing Director of the Americas for Zonin 1821. "People are looking for ways to create meaningful moments without waiting for a major occasion. That's exactly what aperitivo has represented in Italy for generations. Whether gathering over brunch, connecting before dinner or simply slowing down with friends, consumers are embracing rituals that bring people together. Prosecco has become an increasingly natural part of those moments because it is approachable, versatile and rooted in connection."The evolution of Prosecco's role in American culture extends well beyond traditional celebrations. Once reserved primarily for toasts and milestone occasions, Prosecco is increasingly being embraced as a versatile ingredient in contemporary cocktail culture. From brunch favorites like the Mimosa and Bellini to aperitivo classics such as the Aperol Spritz and sparkling Negroni, consumers are embracing Prosecco as both a sparkling wine and a versatile cocktail ingredient. Beyond classic Italian serves, Prosecco Sangrias, Prosecco Punches and sparkling Margaritas reflect growing demand for lighter, more versatile drinking occasions that complement food, friendship and entertaining.As the flagship sparkling wine offering of Zonin 1821, one of Italy's most enduring family-owned wine companies, Zonin Prosecco is rooted in Veneto, the historic birthplace of Prosecco. While many American consumers first discover Prosecco through brunch cocktails or celebratory toasts, Zonin is helping introduce a broader understanding of the category – one that reflects the Italian values of hospitality, cuisine, conversation and La Dolce Vita (or 'the sweet life')."For many Americans, Prosecco was initially associated with celebrations," Gelwicks added. "Today, consumers are embracing Italian sparkling wine as part of entertaining, dining and everyday rituals that create connection. This mirrors how Prosecco has long been enjoyed in Italy, where wine enhances the experience shared around the table."Rooted in the Italian philosophy of La Dolce Vita, Zonin Prosecco celebrates beauty, spontaneity, cuisine and connection. Whether enjoyed in a Mimosa at Sunday brunch, an Aperol Spritz before dinner, a Bellini shared with friends, a sparkling Negroni among colleagues or simply poured into a glass and enjoyed around the table, Zonin Prosecco invites consumers to embrace a more authentic expression of modern Italian living and transform everyday moments into meaningful memories.ABOUT ZONIN PROSECCORooted in the heart of Veneto, Zonin Prosecco represents an authentic expression of modern Italian living – bringing together approachable elegance, vibrant flavor and the spirit of La Dolce Vita. Crafted in Italy's historic Veneto region, Zonin Prosecco is designed for life's everyday celebrations, from brunch Mimosas and informal gatherings to aperitivo occasions and milestone moments alike.The Zonin Prosecco portfolio includes Zonin Prosecco Cuvée 1821 Brut, Zonin Prosecco Rosé, Zonin Prosecco DOC Extra Dry, Zonin Zero Alcohol Sparkling White and Zonin Zero Alcohol Sparkling Rosé, available in both 750ml bottles and convenient 187ml single-serve formats. MSRP generally ranges from approximately $11.99–$16.99 depending on expression and market availability, making Zonin Prosecco approachable yet premium.Zonin Prosecco is available nationally through leading retailers, restaurants and hospitality destinations throughout the United States.

Zonin Prosecco

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