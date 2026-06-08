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WellFlorida Council Board of Directors Meeting

WellFlorida Council Board of Directors Meeting

When: Monday - June 22, 2026  

Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Where:    

In-person: 1785 NW 80th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606

Virtual: Contact Jessica Lam-Kuo for virtual meeting details

Who Should Attend: WellFlorida Council Board Members and all other interested parties.  This meeting is open to the Public.

For more information, contact: Jessica Lam-Kuo, 352-313-6500 x8002, JLamKuo@wellflorida.org

June Meeting Flyer-page-0

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WellFlorida Council Board of Directors Meeting

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