NEXA Introduces 2nd-Gen RHINO Platform, Built on Proven Model for Enterprise and Government with 5G Global Portfolio

Next-gen Rhino platform for global enterprise customization powered with 5G NEXA logo

Android Enterprise Recommended 5G platform builds on proven portfolio deployed across Fortune 100 & government; single global SKU certified on all U.S. carriers

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXA, an industry leader in designing and delivering purpose-built IoT and mobility solutions for enterprises, today announced Rhino Mobility has launched a second-generation device platform—expanding its portfolio with 5G-enabled solutions for the enterprise, including the C65 and C65R handsets and the T85 and T105 tablets. Built on a platform already proven with over one million devices deployed across enterprise and government—including customers such as VaxCare, DoorDash, CLEAR, Aventiv Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and the U.S. government—this second-generation RHINO platform builds on that foundation with Qualcomm-powered performance and 5G capabilities designed to support customized, enterprise-grade solutions.“NEXA is unique in its ability to enable enterprises to architect their own custom connectivity devices that address their individual workflows. Leveraging our $100M investment in portfolio modernization, the new RHINO 5G platform puts all the capabilities of modern 5G-Advanced networks at our customers’ disposal,” said Jai Rao, Chief Product Officer of NEXA. “This reflects a shift in the industry—CIOs no longer need to rely on consumer-grade devices. They can now deploy solutions built on a proven, enterprise-grade platform purpose-built by NEXA to address a critical gap in the market.”About the RHINO 5G Platform PortfolioThe RHINO 5G platform delivers a portfolio of enterprise-grade devices designed for fast, scalable, global deployment—combining flexible hardware and software configurations, a single global SKU, TAA availability, and full carrier certification across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. These certifications include FirstNet Ready, T-Priority Certified, and Verizon Frontline Verified. As an Android Enterprise Recommended platform, the devices are secure, remotely manageable out of the box, and ready for immediate and scalable deployment.Built on a proven platform, organizations can deploy off-the-shelf devices or configure solutions to their specific use cases—without building from scratch or re-engineering consumer hardware. This approach reduces time-to-market from years to months, lowers development costs, and accelerates operational and revenue outcomes. These capabilities are backed by NEXA’s track record of delivering lower total cost of ownership (TCO), enhanced security, and long-term lifecycle support, and a guaranteed minimum of three years of product availability and security updates, which consumer devices do not offer. Additionally, NEXA is committed to providing supply chain resilience and visibility.The new RHINO portfolio supports a broad range of enterprise and mission-critical use cases, including healthcare deployments spanning remote patient monitoring, telehealth, vaccine management, and medical gateways; transportation and logistics operations; and critical infrastructure environments, including oil and gas, correctional facilities, and government. In each case, organizations can deploy off-the-shelf devices or rapidly configure solutions on a proven platform—without building from scratch or reengineering consumer hardware.The RHINO 5G portfolio includes the C65 and C65R handsets and T85 and T105 tablets built on a common platform with the following:- Next-generation QualcommSnapdragonchipset optimized for 5G-enabled workflows- Dual SIM (Nano + eSIM), for flexible, global connectivity- Android 16 out of the box for long-term OS support*- Extended operating temperature range (-10°C to 55°C / 14°F to 131°F)- Flexible power options with POGO pin support for docking and charging (model dependent)- Android Enterprise Recommended; Google Play Protect Certified- TAA-compliant option- Accessories ecosystem- Mambo EMMRHINO C65 and C65R handhelds- 6" handhelds- Choice of removable (C65R) or integrated battery (C65)- Dedicated programmable button for quick access to certain device functions- Fingerprint sensor for secure, fast access- IP54 durability ratingRHINO T85 and T105 tablets- T85 8" tablet- T105 11" tablet- Advanced dual cameras, 8MP rear & 5MP front for high-quality video calls- Dual speakers, including one loudspeakerAvailabilityThe RHINO 5G portfolio is available through NEXA and its authorized partners beginning early July. Contact sales@nexamobility.com for details.Learn moreTo learn more about the portfolio, visit rhinomobility.com/products. Additionally, NEXA will demonstrate these 5G devices at Critical Communications World June 16–18 in London. To schedule a meeting, contact marketing@nexamobility.com.About NEXANEXAis a global innovator in enterprise mobility, specializing in private-label solutions that empower organizations to work smarter and scale faster. Our diversified portfolio spans handhelds, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices, each designed in the USA, fully certified, and built to meet the highest industry standards.Established in 2011 and with more than 15 million devices deployed globally, NEXA has a proven track record of delivering secure, scalable mobility solutions that integrate seamlessly into enterprise ecosystems. From healthcare and transportation to the public sector and defense, our solutions are engineered for performance, durability, and long-term deployment. U.S.-based design expertise combined with global reach ensures solutions that meet the exact requirements of our diverse client base.At NEXA, we believe the future of enterprise mobility is purpose-built, compliant, and globally ready, and we’re standing behind that belief by building the next generation of enterprise innovation.To learn more about NEXA, visit www.nexamobility.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.Media Contacts:Nichols Communications for NEXAJay Nichols+1 408 772 1551jay@nicholscomm.com

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