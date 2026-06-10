Essence Festival of Culture Returns to New Orleans July 3–5, 2026

Visitors arrive at the Caesars Superdome during Essence Festival weekend in New Orleans, one of the nation's largest annual celebrations of Black culture, music, and community.

Annual Fourth of July Weekend Event to Feature Music, Cultural Programming, Community Discussions, and Business Showcases Across the City

Essence Festival remains one of New Orleans' most recognized annual cultural events.” — — Karen Brem, Marketing Director, Historic Mardi Gras Inn

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® is scheduled to return to New Orleans from July 3–5, 2026, bringing together music performances, cultural programming, business exhibitions, wellness experiences, and community-focused events throughout the city during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The annual event, now recognized as one of the largest cultural gatherings in the United States, is expected to attract visitors from across the country and abroad. Festival activities are centered at the Caesars Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, with additional programming and related events taking place throughout downtown New Orleans.

According to organizers, the 2026 festival will be held Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5. Evening concert programming at the Caesars Superdome is currently scheduled to begin at approximately 6:00 p.m. each night. Single-day and multi-day concert tickets are available through authorized ticketing providers, while many daytime festival experiences are offered free of charge to attendees.

The daytime portion of the festival traditionally includes discussions led by business leaders, entrepreneurs, entertainers, authors, activists, and wellness professionals. Programming typically focuses on topics such as entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health and wellness, technology, education, community development, and culture. Organizers have indicated that additional schedules and speaker announcements will continue to be released as the event approaches.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located at 900 Convention Center Boulevard, serves as a primary venue for many of the daytime activities. Attendees can generally expect exhibitions featuring businesses, community organizations, food vendors, authors, beauty brands, and educational resources.

Nightly entertainment at the Caesars Superdome, located at 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, is expected to feature a mix of established and emerging performers spanning multiple genres. Festival organizers have announced appearances by artists including Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Brandy and Monica, Kehlani, Latto, Public Enemy, George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, Babyface, and Leon Thomas, with additional performers expected to be announced.

Since its inception in 1995, the festival has evolved into a major economic and cultural event for New Orleans. In addition to entertainment programming, the event has become known for highlighting entrepreneurship, community engagement, professional development, and opportunities for small businesses and vendors.

Visitors planning to attend should anticipate increased activity throughout the downtown area during the holiday weekend. Organizers encourage attendees to review official schedules, transportation options, security procedures, and venue guidelines in advance. Due to the scale of the event, hotel accommodations and transportation arrangements are often secured months ahead of the festival dates.

Additional information regarding festival programming, ticketing, schedules, and updates can be found at the official ESSENCE Festival website: https://www.essence.com/festival.

As New Orleans prepares to welcome attendees during the 2026 Fourth of July holiday weekend, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture continues its longstanding tradition of bringing together music, business, culture, education, and community engagement in one of America's most recognized cultural destinations.

Media Contact:

Karen Brem

Marketing Director

Historic Mardi Gras Inn

Phone: 504.949.5815

Toll-Free: 1.800.209.9408

https://www.historicmardigrasinn.com

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