THE SAGE SCHOOL OF DALLAS ANNOUNCES NEW CAMPUS LOCATION FOR FALL 2026

Map & Details about new location About 2e Learners The Sage School of Dallas Logo

The Sage School of Dallas, dedicated exclusively to twice-exceptional (2e) learners, is excited to announce its relocation to a new campus beginning Fall 2026.

As we continue to grow, this space allows us to expand opportunities for our students while maintaining the individualized, strengths-based approach that is at the heart of everything we do.” — Dr. Mandi Skerbetz, Head of School

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sage School of Dallas , the area's first school dedicated exclusively to twice-exceptional (2e) learners , is excited to announce its relocation to a new campus at 6411 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75240, beginning in Fall 2026.The move reflects the school's continued growth and commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for students who are both intellectually gifted and neurodivergent. The new facility will provide enhanced learning spaces and additional amenities designed to support the academic, social, and emotional development of Sage students."Our new campus represents an important milestone for The Sage School," said Dr. Mandi Skerbetz, Head of School. "As we continue to grow, this space allows us to expand opportunities for our students while maintaining the individualized, strengths-based approach that is at the heart of everything we do."The second-floor academic wing will feature six classrooms, a dedicated science lab, and administrative offices, creating a learning environment that supports both collaboration and individualized instruction. Students will also have access to a newly remodeled full-size gymnasium and café located on the first floor of the building.Conveniently located near the LBJ Freeway, the new campus offers easy access for families throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The property includes ample parking and outdoor gathering space, providing a welcoming environment for students, families, and school events.Since opening in August 2025, The Sage School has established itself as a unique educational option for twice-exceptional learners, providing rigorous academics alongside individualized support tailored to each student's strengths and needs. The new campus positions the school for continued growth while preserving the close-knit community that defines the Sage experience."We are excited to welcome both current and future families to our new home," said Jessica Rall, Executive Director. "This move reflects our commitment to creating an environment where twice-exceptional students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."For more information about The Sage School of Dallas or to schedule a tour, visit www.sageschooldallas.org About The Sage School of DallasThe Sage School of Dallas is a college preparatory school serving the DFW community, uniquely designed for twice-exceptional (2e) learners in grades 6–12. Our students demonstrate both intellectual giftedness and neurodivergence, with diagnoses such as ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, General Anxiety Disorder, and Specific Learning Disabilities. We provide an academically rigorous environment with a tailored curriculum and individualized instruction that supports each student's diverse needs. Committed to academic excellence, social development, and innovative teaching, we offer personalized academic, social, and emotional support.

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