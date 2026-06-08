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Repairs on I-35 bridges begin June 15 over Albert Lea Lake (June 8, 2026)

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ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Interstate 35 southbound and northbound bridges over Albert Lea Lake should be alert for crews making repairs beginning June 15, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Repairs on the I-35 bridges include pile wrapping. Pile wrapping seals, protects, and extends bridges lifespan. The work is expected to be completed by October 2026

Shoulder closures will occur during the work. MnDOT advises that motorists always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones. A MnDOT bridge painting project will be near this website, so motorists may encounter two works zones and should be alert for workers and the work zone speed limits.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website .

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Repairs on I-35 bridges begin June 15 over Albert Lea Lake (June 8, 2026)

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