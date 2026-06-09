TCG Entertainment Announces ROCKY™ in Concert 50th Anniversary Tour Across 20+ U.S. Cities This Fall

A live-to-film concert experience celebrating 50 years of ROCKY, featuring Bill Conti’s score performed live alongside the film, touring nationwide on 10/28/26.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCG Entertainment, the leading producer of live entertainment, is thrilled to announce ROCKY in Concert, an unforgettable LIVE concert experience celebrating the 50th anniversary of Amazon MGM Studios’ iconic, Academy-Award winning film. The tour launches in Des Plaines, IL on October 28 before traveling to more than 20 markets including Brooklyn, Boston, Cincinnati, Atlanta, and Tampa. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 and can be purchased at RockyInConcert.com. ROCKY in Concert will allow fans to experience Rocky Balboa like never before by watching the original ROCKY film on larger-than-life screens while the musical score is performed live by a symphony orchestra and piano. This is a MUST-SEE event for ROCKY fans of all ages, celebrating this classic franchise and encouraging audiences to cheer on the underdog Rocky as Bill Conti’s legendary score “Gonna Fly Now” plays once again. This concert event also includes lobby displays featuring rare Rocky memorabilia, selfie stations, and exclusive ROCKY in Concert merchandise.Amazon MGM Studios’ ROCKY and CREED films have generated more than $1.3 billion in worldwide box office sales, three Academy Awards, and 10 nominations. The iconic franchise, produced by Chartoff Winkler Productions and starring Sylvester Stallone, has remained a global phenomenon because it presents audiences with universally relatable themes - ambition, passion, determination, and giving it your all to win, even when the odds are against you.2026 ROCKY in Concert Tour Dates – additional markets to also be announced later:10.28.2026 Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre10.29.2026 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre - Murat Theatre10.30.2026 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre10.31.2026 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall11.01.2026 Wallingford, CT Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater11.03.2026 Rome, NY Capitol Theatre11.04.2026 Brooklyn, NY Kings Theatre11.05.2026 Boston, MA Colonial Theatre11.06.2026 Portsmouth, NH The Music Hall11.07.2026 Cranston, RI The Park Theatre11.08.2026 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center11.10.2026 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center11.12.2026 Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater11.13.2026 Lansdowne, PA Lansdowne Theatre11.14.2026 High Point, NC High Point Theatre11.16.2026 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall11.17.2026 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre11.19.2026 Palm Beach, FL Glazer Hall11.20.2026 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre11.21.2026 Tampa, FL David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts - Ferguson Hall11.22.2026 Sarasota, FL Van Wezel Performing Arts HallPhoto Credit: TCG Entertainment

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