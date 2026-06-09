Rising Space Researcher Grace Gratton Earns Copper Moon Coffee Sponsored Astronaut Scholar Award For A Second Year

2026 ASF Scholarship Winner Grace Gratton 2026 ASF Scholarship Winner Grace Gratton at the Air Force Research Laboratory Indiana Roaster Copper Moon Coffee proudly supports initiatives that inspire future generations

Minnesota Native & Embry-Riddle Scholar Receives 2nd Consecutive Award Through Indiana-Based Roastery’s Partnership with Astronaut Scholarship Foundation

I’m deeply grateful to Copper Moon Coffee and ASF for investing in students like me and the future of space science.” — Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Scholar, Grace Gratton

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copper Moon Coffee , headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, and the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) are proud to announce that Grace Gratton, a space physics major at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, has been selected to return as the 2026-27 recipient of the Astronaut Scholar Award sponsored by Copper Moon Coffee for the second consecutive year.Gratton, who first received the Astronaut Scholar Award in 2025, is among a select group of students nationwide recognized by ASF for exceptional academic achievement and innovative research. Originally from New London, Minnesota, she has spent the past year advancing her research in heliophysics, the study of the sun and its influence on Earth’s atmosphere, satellites, and communication systems. The renewed scholarship will support her continued work as she prepares for graduate studies and a future career in space science and education.“Grace represents exactly the kind of long-term investment we set out to make when we partnered with the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee. “Seeing her selected for a second year reaffirms that the future of space exploration is in remarkably capable hands. We’re honored to continue supporting her journey and the broader mission of cultivating tomorrow’s aerospace leaders.”For Gratton, the scholarship represents more than financial support; it provides the opportunity to remain fully immersed in research while continuing to mentor and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Her heliophysics research and published work in resilient multi-agent systems have already contributed to conference presentations and publications in progress. This spring, Gratton was also recognized with the prestigious 20 Twenties Award, honoring the top 20 students in aviation, aerospace, and defense.“Being chosen again by the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, and continuing to be supported by Copper Moon Coffee, is an incredible honor,” said Gratton. “Receiving this scholarship last year gave me the ability to pursue research opportunities like my internship with the Air Force Research Lab without worrying about the financial burden that often comes with relocating for internships. That experience helped prepare me for my upcoming internship at NASA Goddard and the next phase of my research. I’m deeply grateful to Copper Moon Coffee and ASF for investing in students like me and the future of space science.”Outside the lab, Gratton is committed to increasing access to STEM education through volunteer work, mentorship programs, and creative outreach initiatives. This year, she helped lead “The Drive to Fly,” an art competition founded by Astronaut Scholar and Embry-Riddle alum Vikas Patel (sponsored by Copper Moon), which awarded more than $11,000 to student artists while showcasing their work at the U.S. Astronaut Hall of FameInduction Ceremony & Gala featuring Space Rendezvous. Inspired by mentors who encouraged her own journey into science, Gratton also plans to launch a new initiative called “Connection Cards,” which will connect Embry-Riddle students with hospital patients through handwritten notes and future in-person visits.The scholarship is part of Copper Moon Coffee’s ongoing partnership with ASF to support future aerospace pioneers and strengthen the pipeline of STEM talent nationwide. The Indiana-based roaster’s philanthropic focus centers on supporting space programs, cultivating future aerospace innovators, and contributing to the long-term vitality of the broader aerospace industry. To date, Copper Moon Coffee has contributed more than $90,000 to the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation through scholarship funding, event sponsorships, and other initiatives that support students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.Gratton will be formally recognized at the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation’s Innovators Symposium and Gala, taking place August 14–15, 2026, in Houston, Texas. During the event, she will also present her ongoing heliophysics research at the Astronaut Scholar Technical Conference alongside fellow 2026 Astronaut Scholars.To learn more about Copper Moon Coffee’s commitment to STEM education and innovation, visit www.coppermooncoffee.com About Copper Moon Coffee:Copper Moon Coffee, LLC, is a family-owned roastery based in Lafayette, Indiana, committed to delivering high-grade, evenly roasted coffee while incorporating family values of trust and hospitality. Beyond its dedication to quality coffee, Copper Moon proudly supports initiatives that inspire future generations, including the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation and the International Women’s Coffee Alliance. Copper Moon Coffee’s premium blends are available in Copper Moon’s web store, on Amazon, and at select retail locations nationwide. For more information, please visit coppermooncoffee.com.About the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF):The Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) is an Orlando-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit commemorating the legacy of America’s pioneering astronauts. Founded in 1984 by the six surviving Mercury 7 Astronauts, ASF partners with industry leaders, universities, and individual donors to support and reward exceptional college students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Over the past 40 years, more than $10 million has been awarded to over 900 college students. ASF is a four-star-rated organization by Charity Navigator.ASF Media Contacts: Griffin Communications Group // Bella Brown; bella@griffincg.com

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