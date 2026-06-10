Families First: Reynolds EmpowerHome Team Ranks #1 in the US for Families Served, Powered by Trust & Giving Back

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team secured the #1 national spot for Families Served and swept the #1 position across the state of Virginia for both sales volume and families served in the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings

The Chantilly, VA real estate team serving Loudoun, Fairfax, & Prince William earns top national & state honors in 2025 RealTrends Verified Mega Team Rankings.

This recognition is about every family that trusted us. Our team rises to that calling daily, allowing us to give back to Fisher House, Children’s National, and the NoVA community we call home.” — Sarah Reynolds, CEO, Reynolds EmpowerHome Team

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reynolds EmpowerHome Team, a residential real estate team dedicated to helping buyers and sellers achieve their homeownership dreams across Loudoun County, Fairfax County, and Prince William County—and throughout the greater DC Metro region—has been named the #1 Mega Team in the United States for Families Served (Sides) and #2 in Transaction Volume by RealTrends Verified—the industry’s most rigorous and respected ranking of top-performing real estate professionals nationwide. The team also claimed the #1 position in both categories across the entire state of Virginia.

These honors, drawn from a field of 585 competing Mega Teams across the country, belong first and foremost to the clients—from first time homebuyers to home sellers in Aldie and South Riding South Riding, Chantilly, Ashburn, Centreville, and Woodbridge—who placed their trust in Reynolds EmpowerHome Team to guide them through one of life’s most significant decisions.

ABOUT THE REAL TRENDS VERIFIED RANKINGS

RealTrends Verified has tracked and analyzed real estate performance data for more than 30 years and spotlights the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide. The Mega Team category ranks the highest-volume teams in the country, evaluating both transaction sides (the number of families served) and total sales volume. Being named #1 in the United States among 585 Mega Teams for Families Served reflects not only the scale of the Reynolds EmpowerHome Team’s reach, but the depth of service delivered to each household.

A MISSION BUILT ON SERVICE, COMMUNITY, AND IMPACT

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team began as a mother-daughter team with a simple conviction: that exceptional real estate service and genuine community investment are inseparable. That founding spirit—born in Northern Virginia, shaped by the families of Loudoun, Fairfax, and Prince William Counties—drives every transaction today and is woven into a bold vision for the future.

The team is actively working toward a mission of serving 100 families per month across 100 major metro cities throughout the United States—while giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes in each community they serve. What started as a hyperlocal commitment to the neighborhoods of Northern Virginia has grown into a movement rooted in purpose: every home sold is an opportunity to make a wider impact.

Beneficiaries of the team’s giving include The Fisher House Foundation, which supports military families during medical crises—a cause close to home for the military communities across Prince William and Loudoun Counties; Children’s National Hospital, serving the region’s most vulnerable young patients; and countless schools and community organizations throughout the DC Metro region and Northern Virginia.

SERVING NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND THE DC METRO REGION

Reynolds EmpowerHome Team serves home buyers and sellers across Northern Virginia’s most sought-after communities, with deep roots in Loudoun County (including Ashburn, Aldie, South Riding, Leesburg, and Purcellville), Fairfax County (including Chantilly, Centreville, Reston, Herndon, Burke, and Fairfax City), Prince William County (including Woodbridge, Manassas, Gainesville, and Haymarket), Arlington County, Fauquier County, Stafford County, and Spotsylvania County. The team also serves home sellers and buyers throughout Maryland’s Montgomery County, Howard County, and Frederick County, as well as Washington DC, Richmond, and Virginia Beach/Hampton Roads—and has expanded its reach to 14+ major markets across the United States, including Atlanta, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Raleigh, and Charlotte.

ABOUT REYNOLDS EMPOWERHOME TEAM

Founded in 1988 by Debbie Reynolds and joined by her daughter Sarah Reynolds in 2006, Reynolds EmpowerHome Team is a mother-daughter-led residential real estate company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, in the heart of Fairfax County. What began as a family business serving the neighborhoods of Northern Virginia—including Loudoun County communities like Aldie and South Riding, Fairfax County communities like Chantilly and Centreville, Prince William County communities like Woodbridge and Gainesville, and Arlington County—has grown into one of the most recognized real estate teams in the country, ranked among the top teams in the DC Metro area by the Wall Street Journal and named the #1 Mega Team in the United States for Families Served by RealTrends Verified.

Specializing in helping home sellers achieve top dollar, the team serves buyers and sellers across Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William, Fauquier, Stafford, and Spotsylvania Counties in Virginia, as well as Montgomery, Howard, and Frederick Counties in Maryland, and Washington DC. Their proprietary approach—anchored by expert pricing guidance, strategic marketing, and buyer demand generation—consistently delivers results: sellers net an average of $30,445 more than with a typical agent, sell twice as fast, and benefit from a 98% homes-sold rate compared to the industry average of 48%. Through the Sell with Certainty® guaranteed sale program, homeowners benefit from a proven strategy designed to create demand, attract qualified buyers, and deliver successful home sales for the most amount of money.

At the heart of the team’s work is a commitment to service that extends beyond every transaction. Reynolds EmpowerHome Team actively supports The Fisher House Foundation, Children’s National Hospital, and schools and community organizations throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland, and the greater DC Metro region—and is on a mission to expand that impact to 100 major U.S. cities, serving 100 families per month and giving back $1 million annually to local worthy causes. If you’re thinking about selling your home in Northern Virginia or the DC Metro area, Reynolds EmpowerHome Team would be honored to serve you. To learn more, visit www.rtrsells.com or call 571-464-8883.

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