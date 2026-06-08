LOUISIANA K-3 READING PROFICIENCY CLIMBS 16.5 POINTS DURING 2025-2026 SCHOOL YEAR
Two-thirds of K-3 students finish the year reading on or above grade level
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana students in kindergarten through third grade posted strong reading gains during the 2025-2026 school year. Literacy screener results released today by the Louisiana Department of Education show a 16.5 percentage-point increase in students reading on or above grade level from the beginning to end of the school year.
Every grade level improved during the school year. Kindergarten students posted the largest gains, increasing nearly 40 points from the beginning to the end of the school year.
“These results reflect the hard work of Louisiana teachers and a back-to-basics approach grounded in the science of reading,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “We’re proud of the progress, but far from satisfied. It’s critical we stay the course and keep moving in the right direction.”
Spring 2026 Results
This marks the third school year all Louisiana public school students in grades K-3 are required to complete literacy screeners, as well as the third school year of significant growth. Compared with spring 2025, the overall end-of-year proficiency rate also increased by 2.1 percentage points.
2025-2026: Percentage of Students Reading On or Above Level
|Grade
|Beginning of Year
|
End of Year
|
Growth
|K-3
|49.7%
|66.2%
|+16.5
|K
|29.1%
|69%
|
+39.9
|1
|51.4%
|67.5%
|+16.1
|2
|58%
|64.4%
|+6.4
|3
|59%
|64%
|+5
“I’m especially encouraged by the strong growth among kindergarten students and the steady progress we are seeing year to year,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jenna Chiasson. “Teachers are using the screener results to meet students where they are, address reading gaps early, and provide support based on each child’s needs.”
Students with disabilities also made progress during the 2025-2026 school year, earning an increase of 10.3 percentage points. More detailed data is available on the LDOE website, including spring 2026 results for schools and systems.
Louisiana’s Literacy Strategy
Louisiana continues to strengthen early literacy instruction through practices grounded in the science of reading. The state’s comprehensive approach includes high-quality instructional materials, high-dosage tutoring, professional learning, coaching support, and individualized academic support plans for students who need additional help.
These efforts give teachers the tools and information to identify reading gaps early and provide targeted support during students’ foundational elementary years.
Louisiana’s National Momentum
Louisiana has made considerable progress since launching its comprehensive literacy plan.
About Louisiana’s K-3 Literacy Screener
All Louisiana public school students in grades K-3 are required to complete literacy screeners. These assessments, which increase in difficulty from beginning to end of year, provide teachers with real-time data to support students during their foundational years in school.
The screeners are given through a secure administration and measure skills predictive to reading success as a student progresses through school. Student scores are reported as Well Above Level, On Level, Below Level, or Well Below Level.
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