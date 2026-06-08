FDA Confirms Full Implementation of Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Feed Program

ATLANTA, GA – Today, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper announced that the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s (GDA) Animal Feed Program has achieved full implementation of the Animal Food Regulatory Program Standards (AFRPS) following an assessment conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“I am incredibly proud of our Animal Feed Program for achieving full implementation of these rigorous federal standards,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “This accomplishment reflects our team’s commitment to protecting animal health, supporting Georgia producers, and ensuring the safety of our food supply from the ground up. I appreciate our partners at the FDA for their continued collaboration and recognition of our team’s hard work.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Human Foods Program conducted an assessment on February 26, 2026, to evaluate GDA’s compliance with the Animal Food Regulatory Program Standards (AFRPS). The results confirmed full implementation of the nationally recognized framework, which establishes a uniform system for regulating animal food programs across the country. This designation affirms Georgia’s commitment to maintaining a strong regulatory program that supports livestock producers and protects the integrity of the food supply chain.

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