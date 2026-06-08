From the Dominican Republic to The Hill, Kentucky State graduate builds path through discipline and service

Somer Cedeno Jr. earned his degree in Criminal Justice after balancing academics, baseball, campus work, and an internship with University Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One of the most meaningful parts of the moment when Somer Cedeno Jr. crossed the Commencement stage at Kentucky State University was knowing how far his family had traveled to see it.

Cedeno, a Spring 2026 graduate from the Dominican Republic, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice after building a college experience shaped by academics, baseball, service, and perseverance. His family traveled from the Dominican Republic to celebrate his graduation, marking the completion of a journey that began far from Frankfort and required him to adapt to a new country, language, culture, and educational system.

“For me, having my family there made graduation unforgettable,” Cedeno said. “They have always been my motivation, and sharing that moment with them showed me that every sacrifice was worth it.”

Cedeno transferred to Kentucky State in 2023 from Missouri Valley College, where he had begun his collegiate career. He chose Kentucky State because it offered him the opportunity to continue his education while also pursuing his love of baseball.

The move brought challenges, but Cedeno said his time as a student-athlete helped prepare him for the demands of college life. Baseball required discipline, leadership, teamwork, and time management, the same habits he relied on in the classroom.

At Kentucky State, that commitment produced strong academic results. Cedeno earned Dean’s List honors multiple times and graduated magna cum laude.

His experience also extended beyond the classroom and the baseball field. Cedeno worked in the International Student Office, where he supported students from a range of cultural backgrounds and helped contribute to a welcoming campus environment.

That role gave him a way to serve others while drawing on his own experience as an international student.

“Coming to the United States was not easy, but it helped me understand what other students may be going through,” Cedeno said. “Working with international students gave me the chance to help others feel supported while they were adjusting to life here.”

Cedeno also completed an internship with the Kentucky State University Police Department, gaining hands-on experience that strengthened his interest in law enforcement and public safety. The internship allowed him to connect his Criminal Justice coursework with professional experience and helped clarify his long-term career goals.

Dr. Frederick Williams, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, said Cedeno’s academic success and professional goals reflect the values of the field he is preparing to enter.

“Somer’s journey speaks to the discipline, integrity, and commitment to service that are essential in criminal justice,” Williams said. “He balanced the responsibilities of being a student, an athlete, and an intern while remaining focused on his long-term goal of serving in law enforcement. That kind of perseverance will serve him well as he takes his next steps.”



Cedeno plans to remain in the United States to gain professional experience through the Optional Practical Training program, which allows eligible international students to work in a field related to their area of study after graduation. His long-term goal is to work as a federal agent or investigator within the criminal justice system.

As he takes those next steps, Cedeno said the lessons he learned at Kentucky State will continue to guide him. His college experience required him to balance the responsibilities of being a student, an athlete, a campus employee, an intern, and an international student far from home.

“Everything I experienced at Kentucky State helped me grow,” Cedeno said. “I became more disciplined, more confident, and more focused on the future I want to build.”

For Cedeno, graduation marked a moment of gratitude, achievement, and possibility — one shared with the family whose support helped carry him from the Dominican Republic to The Hill.