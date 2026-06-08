A Student-Built Platform Aims to Help HBCU Entrepreneurs GrowPage Title

Jasiah Clay’s HBCU Student Business platform connects student founders with visibility, resources, mentorship, and peer networks

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A business idea can start anywhere: in a residence hall, after class, at a campus event, or in a conversation with friends.

Jasiah Clay wants to help HBCU students take those ideas further.

Clay, a Kentucky State University student and app director for Clay App Enterprises, is helping launch HBCU Student Business, a student entrepreneur platform within The Official BOB App.

BOB, short for Black Owned Business, is an app developed by Clay App Enterprises as a digital marketplace for Black-owned businesses. HBCU Student Business brings that model to student founders, giving them a place to promote products and services, connect with peers, access business resources, and find mentorship.

“This platform is about helping HBCU students move from having an idea to building something real,” Clay said. “Students already have creativity, talent, and drive. HBCU Student Business gives them a place to be seen, make connections, and find support.”

For Clay, the work is also personal. He is proud to continue a family tradition at Kentucky State as a legacy student, and he said his family’s connection to HBCUs helped shape his understanding of leadership, service, and entrepreneurship.

Clay App Enterprises also reflects that foundation. The family-owned and operated company is led by CEO Victor C. Clay, a Florida A&M University graduate, and includes COO Dr. Phillip Clay, a double graduate of Kentucky State, and Website Director Izaya Clay, a former Kentucky State business student and student-athlete who earned a master’s degree from the University. Jasiah Clay said the company’s HBCU roots help shape its focus on entrepreneurship, technology, and community impact.

Clay is majoring in agribusiness and management at Kentucky State. He also completed the recent academic year as sophomore class president in the Student Government Association, is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and previously participated in football at the University.

“Jasiah Clay is an outstanding young leader whose work ethic, maturity, and entrepreneurial spirit set him apart,” said Keymia Herve, director of international student advising and transition services. “I first knew Jasiah as a student in my Interpersonal Communications course, and I have seen that same commitment through his service as class president and his business efforts. He represents the kind of student who creates opportunities rather than waiting for them.”

HBCU Student Business is designed for students at different stages of the entrepreneurial process. Some may be testing an idea. Others may already be selling products, offering services, creating content, or managing a small business. The platform gives them a way to present their work more professionally and connect with people who can help them grow.

Clay App Enterprises also plans to support student-led “BOB Groups” at HBCUs. Those groups would host events, share resources, build networks, and connect students to professional development opportunities, including future conferences focused on entrepreneurship, business strategy, and career preparation.

Clay said the broader goal is to help HBCU students see entrepreneurship as something they can begin now, not someday.

“HBCUs have always produced leaders, creators, and entrepreneurs,” Clay said. “This is about giving students another tool to build while they are still on campus.”

The Official BOB App is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to Clay App Enterprises.